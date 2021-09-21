Celebrities at Biden’s inauguration: Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez

Washington. Joe Biden receives prominent support for his inauguration as US President. Many who wanted to pay tribute to Biden on Wednesday turned their backs on his predecessor Donald Trump four years ago. Joe Biden and his future Vice President Kamala Harris are extremely popular in Hollywood – unlike Trump.

In a sense, the long list of A-list celebrities is headed by Lady Gaga, who was to sing the national anthem at the Capitol, and there should be performances by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. Gaga previously published a photo on Twitter and Instagram showing her in the congress building that was stormed by angry Trump supporters on January 6th. In the posts she called for the day of inauguration to be made a “day of peace for all Americans”: “A day of love, not hate.”

Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake sing

The usual celebrations are – due to the corona pandemic – bundled, among other things, in the 90-minute program “Celebrating America” ​​- presented by actor Tom Hanks.









Musical performances by Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, the Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi were also expected on Oath Day. The Inauguration Committee has deliberately complemented the many celebrities with the voices of ordinary US citizens and inspiring stories.

Appearance by Charlie Chaplin at Franklin D. Roosevelt

To be honored, for example, Sandra Lindsay, the first New Yorker who was vaccinated against the coronavirus outside of a clinical study. A digitally held “American Parade” presented by actor Tom Goldwyn is slated to include appearances by Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire and the New Radicals – the latter for the first time in more than two decades.

Appearances by celebrities have been a tradition since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s third oath of office in 1941. At that time, on the eve of the oath of office, there was, among other things, an appearance by Charlie Chaplin, who showed his famous monologue as and from “The Great Dictator” – a satire on Adolf Hitler.