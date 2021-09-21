Britney Spears on her documentary: “I cried for two weeks”

In early February, the US documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” a revelatory documentary about the rise and drama of the pop singer’s mental health, was released. Now the 39-year-old has commented on it for the first time.

At the beginning of February, “Framing Britney Spears” was published on the US broadcaster FX and the streaming platform Hulu. The approximately 75-minute long documentary by director Samantha Stark is about the ups and downs in the career of the 39-year-old pop singer. But also how people have enriched themselves from their success. Because her father in particular does not get off well, the documentary once again fires the “Free Britney” movement, the aim of which is that the star can lead a self-determined life again and freely dispose of his finances.

Now the singer has spoken for the first time. She posted a video on Instagram dancing to the Aerosmith song “Crazy”. “There has always been a lot of speculation about my life …, watching … and judging,” she begins the entry, in which she says that she has to dance to this song every night in order to feel “wild, human and alive” to feel.

Britney Spears: “I cried for two weeks”



She didn’t see the documentary in its entirety, “but what I saw of it was embarrassing to me”. Above all, “in what light they put me. I cried for two weeks and well … I still cry sometimes,” she writes.

Her whole life she was exposed to the people she performed in front of, had to endure insults and malice from the media and that “to this day”. It takes “a lot of strength to trust the universe with your true vulnerability (…) Because while the world is turning, we as humans remain so fragile and sensitive.”

She tries to keep her own joy. Love, happiness and especially dancing bring her joy every day. “I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness,” she ends the entry.









Britney Spears applied for a new permanent guardian



Just last week, according to media reports, the singer applied for her father to be replaced as guardian in court. Accordingly, she wants to make the temporarily employed Jodi Montgomery her permanent guardian.

After the singer had mentally collapsed due to professional and personal problems, a court ruled in 2008 that her father, Jamie Spears, was given guardianship. This also includes managing your assets. The father had temporarily resigned from this task in September 2019 for “personal health reasons”. Montgomery stepped in.

Spears has long tried to get her father out of this position. The documentary also showed how Jamie Spears was awarded guardianship and since then has not only been able to determine his daughter’s schedule, financial transactions and contracts, but also earns a lot from it.





The documentary also asks whether someone can be a global superstar and a barely sane person who needs to be put under control at the same time. Many celebrities then expressed their support for the singer under the hashtag “#FreeBritney”.

From April 5, 2021, the disclosure document will be available to all streaming service subscribers via Amazon Prime Video.

