Brave new perverse world – using the example of Dogecoin | Markets | 09/21/2021

Dogecoin was developed by Billy Markus, an IBM programmer, and Jackson Palmer, an Adobe programmer, and was originally intended as a fun cryptocurrency and a parody of Bitcoin and the rapidly growing number of complementary currencies. But what is happening now?

Dogecoin © Chinnapong / stock.adobe.com

Cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow in 2021, with more than 300 million crypto users worldwide and 18,000 companies already accepting crypto payments. Although Bitcoin and Ethereum still hold the largest market share in the crypto space as the world’s largest digital coins, Dogecoin climbed to the top of the list of the most popular crypto investments with an impressive return on investment.

Within the first year of the year, 1,000 US dollars would have grown to almost 85,000 US dollars

This is reported by MejoresApuestas.com. In 2021 alone, the price of Dogecoins rose 45 times. The meme-inspired digital coin has come a long way since it began in 2013. What started as a joke between engineers became the 10th largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market capitalization of around $ 30 billion. Dogecoin’s recent surge in price has attracted a lot of attention in the crypto space, making it the third most popular cryptocurrency in 2021, behind Bitcoin and Ethereum, in both the United States and the United Kingdom.









Mind games

For example, suppose an investor purchased DOGE coins valued at $ 1,000 on September 20, 2020, they would have received 380,228 coins at a price of approximately $ 0.0026. However, the price of the original meme coin has since skyrocketed. Between January and March it rose nearly 1,000 percent to $ 0.054 and continued to rise. It finally hit an all-time high of $ 0.73 on May 8, turning the investment from $ 1,000 to nearly $ 280,000. Although Dogecoin price has fallen significantly since then, hitting around $ 0.22 this week, that’s still 45 times more than it was in January.

Chronology of the hype

Market capitalization rose 4,700 percent last year, an increase 13 times that of Ethereum. Dogecoin not only became one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, it was also the second fastest growing digital coin in the crypto space that year behind Solana. As of January, the total value of all Dogecoin OGE coins in circulation was around $ 1.1 billion. However, following Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg’s tweets about the coin, that value soared to $ 6.5 billion over the next month. On May 8, Dogecoin market cap hit an all-time high of $ 93.5 billion, then plummeted to $ 35.7 billion within just three weeks of the crypto price crash. CoinMarketCap’s data shows the combined value of all Dogecoins has dropped to about $ 30 billion this week, which is still an eighty-eight fold increase. (kb)