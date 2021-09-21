Bitcoin over $ 50k! Top analyst sees “new all-time highs confirmed in 2021”!

The Bitcoin bulls were able to push the price back over $ 50,000. Numerous analysts are now expecting further leaps upwards.

Buy BTC now from eToro

Bitcoin appears to be about to break out

Bitcoin demonstrated strength again last night: shortly after midnight, cryptocurrency number 1 moved from $ 48,750 in an almost vertical $ 1,000 candle to $ 49,800. In the early hours of the morning, the bulls managed to push the reserve currency to over $ 50,000.

advertisement

As a result, BTC rose as high as $ 50,300 but has seen slight declines since then. Bitcoin is currently trading after a correction at $ 50,136 – but hopes are high that the resistance at $ 51k will be tackled next. How likely is it that this will happen? Spoiler: According to popular analysts, Bitcoin is now expecting fireworks.

The popular crypto analyst @Crypto_birb already sees Bitcoin’s latest price action as confirmation of the upcoming increase to 53,000 to 58,000 dollars, as it is to his more than 350,000 Twitter followers notifies. Industry observer TeddyCleps comments euphorically:

“Waking up with Bitcoin over $ 50,000 is definitely better than Christmas.”

Waking up with $ BTC above 50,000 is definitely better than Christmas.





– NFTeddy (@TeddyCleps) September 2, 2021

Bitcoin before the price explosion like Ethereum?

The much-noticed trader RookieXBT sees Bitcoin similar to Ethereum two days ago – before the rally that brought Ethereum from $ 3,300 to $ 3,700. Will there be a similar price explosion at BTC?

The technical chartist @CryptoHornHairs, for example, also expects this. He shares a graph with his almost 60,000 followers according to which Bitcoin rises directly to $ 56,000 if it breaks above $ 50,000. He writes about this:

“BTC above $ 50k leads to a rapid move to $ 56k imo”

$ BTC above $ 50k leads to a swift move to $ 56k imo pic.twitter.com/zVfkJkIC3z – HornHairs 🌊 (@CryptoHornHairs) September 2, 2021

Professional trader Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL on Twitter) calculates even with an increase to $ 57,000 – before that, Bitcoin had to take “the last hurdle” and exceed $ 50k.

“The Crypto Dog”, one of the top 10 analysts in the industry with almost 600,000 followers, comments bullishly:

“You know that confirms new all-time highs for BTC in 2021, right?”

You guys know this confirms $ BTC new all time highs 2021, right? – The Crypto Dog📈 (@TheCryptoDog) September 2, 2021

If Bitcoin’s movement above $ 50,000 does not turn out to be a temporary slip-up and the reserve currency actually succeeds in establishing itself here, a teleport-like increase in the mid $ 50k range awaits us shortly.

Buy BTC now from eToro

Last updated on September 2, 2021

Top broker for buying and trading cryptocurrencies Buy real Bitcoin or Bitcoin CFDs

Wallet and exchange in one

14+ cryptos Excellent trading tools

Large knowledge and training database

Very good spreads 4.7 / 5 74-89% d. CFD accounts lose money.

Cryptocurrencies are a very volatile, unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.