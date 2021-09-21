Bitcoin & Ethereum in descent – is the bull run over?

Crypto is crashing, Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording massive losses. Is the bull run over?

Buy BTC now from eToro

Should you invest in Bitcoin? Or wait for a correction?

Bitcoin and the aggregated crypto markets have been falling since yesterday, all crypto currencies in the top 100 by market capitalization are falling. Bitcoin lost around 4%, Ethereum 2%, and Binance Coin (BNB) more than 3%.

advertisement

The minus in the daily chart follows intensive price losses over the last seven days: Bitcoin dropped around 6%, Ethereum almost 8%, Cardano led with more than 11%, Ripple’s XRP with almost 12%, Solana (SOL) with 14% and Polkadot with almost 20%.

A bitter start to the week because at the weekend Bitcoin demonstrated its strength and rose to local highs of over 48,000 dollars. However, the reserve currency was unable to maintain this dynamic: the coin began its decline early on Monday morning and fell from more than $ 47,000 to just under $ 45,000.

The decline of more than $ 2,000, however, was not the end of the story. Within the next few hours there was another bitter sell-off, which caused Bitcoin to tumble to just over 40,000 dollars. Fortunately, there was a bounce that got BTC back on track and back to $ 43,235, where the number 1 cryptocurrency is currently listed in terms of market capitalization.

A similar picture emerges for cryptocurrency number 2, Ethereum: ETH, too, let itself be pulled down by Bitcoin, plunging to a local low of 2,838 dollars. Subsequently, however, Ethereum also followed Bitcoin’s upward movement and recovered to $ 3,080 in the last few hours.









But what triggered the decline? And what’s next for Bitcoin and Ethereum here? Are worries justified that the bull run may now be over? What development do traders and analysts expect?

What’s next for Bitcoin?

Many industry watchers believe that the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande’s crisis could be responsible for the losses. Background: Evergrande is more than 300 billion dollars in debt.

If it goes bankrupt, it will very likely also affect the stock and crypto markets around the world. This uncertainty evidently moves numerous investors to sell their coins in advance. As a result, there were also significant losses on Wall Street. So is Bitcoin threatening another crash?

According to experts, it tends not to. The pseudonymous top analyst PlanB shares this assessment in a recent tweet. The inventor of the legendary “Bitcoin-Stock-To-Flow” price forecasting model (S2F) writes his more than 821,000 Twitter followers:

“In June, I outlined the rough path Bitcoin could move towards its s2f target of $ 100K in December. Just confirm that we are still on this path IMO. “

Another optimistic aspect amid the recent market downturn, blockchain researchers at CryptoQuant.com deliver. Accordingly, investors are currently still accumulating a lot of Bitcoin. At the same time, stocks on the crypto exchanges have fallen to a low that was last reached in 2018. According to the scientists, that is a “Bullish long-term signal”.

“📈 $ BTC Bitcoin Accumulation Continues. Exchange Reserves reach lows not seen since Sept. 2018 for a bullish long term signal. “By @crypto_div Check👇https: //t.co/NFA97fPjJ3 – CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) September 21, 2021

Buy BTC now from eToro

Last updated on September 21, 2021

Top broker for buying and trading cryptocurrencies Buy real Bitcoin or Bitcoin CFDs

Wallet and exchange in one

14+ cryptos Excellent trading tools

Large knowledge and training database

Very good spreads 4.7 / 5 74-89% d. CFD accounts lose money.

Cryptocurrencies are a very volatile, unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.