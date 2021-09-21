Avengers: Endgame: Chris Pratt Shares Illegal Video Off Set – Entertainment

Chris Pratt did not obey the ban and filmed a video of an unforgettable moment on set for him. Photo: AFP







Chris Pratt grants an exclusive and actually “illegal” look behind the scenes of “Avengers: Endgame”.

Before the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame”, Disney went to great lengths to ensure that no material from the shooting or details of the plot were made public. This should avoid possible spoilers. Among other things, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland (22) was not given a script before shooting began – after all, he is known for being terribly difficult to keep secrets to himself. And on set, too, the cast and crew were forbidden from filming or taking photos with their cell phones. But “Star-Lord” actor Chris Pratt (39) did not stick to it and filmed a video of an unforgettable moment for him on the set, which he has now shared on Instagram.









In it you can see some of the actors in front of a backdrop, partly in their costumes, partly in “civilian clothes”, as they talk before a scene. “I remember being overwhelmed by that moment on set,” writes Pratt. “Nobody was allowed to film something on their cell phone. I didn’t care. No rule would have stopped me from taking this unique opportunity to capture this collection of stars who will probably never be gathered in one room again. We are really blessed, “continues Pratt.

Caution: If you have not yet seen the film, you should stop reading from here. Because the scene shows how the Avengers prepare for the final fight against super villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).





