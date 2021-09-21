▷ Horror in October – The TELE 5 Fright Nights

TELE 5

October will be particularly scary with the TELE 5 Fright Nights

October will be particularly scary at TELE 5. In addition to numerous horror films on thrill Wednesday, the number one feature film broadcaster in Germany will be presenting TELE 5 Fright Nights around the Halloween weekend. A total of six horror classics are from October 29th to 31st. in program.

But it starts on Wednesday, October 27th. with the two horror films Halloween: Resurrection (2002) and Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Return (1994) to get in the mood for Halloween.

The following films can be seen at TELE 5 FRIGHT NIGHTS on the Halloween weekend:

Friday, October 29th at 10:25 p.m.

Amityville Horror – A True Story (2005)

Director: Andre Douglas

Ryan Reynolds, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jesse James

Finally! George moves in with Kathy and their three children. The new family has found a lovely house on Long Island. But as soon as they arrive at their new home, George and little Chelsea begin to change. You suddenly see ghosts. Does the dark history of the house live on in them?

Friday, October 29th at midnight

Mirrors (2008)

Director: Alexandre Aja

Kiefer Sutherland, Paula Patton

Former cop Ben Carson hopes his new job as a night watchman in a warehouse will help him get away from alcohol and find his way back to his separated wife. At work he soon feels an eerie feeling, he observes strange reflections in the many mirrors that lie there. When Carson’s sister suddenly dies, he believes that there are demonic forces in the mirrors who are after him and are after his family.

Saturday, October 30th at 22:00 o’clock

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Director: Drew Goddard

Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, Sigourney Weaver









It should be a weekend in a hut in the forest, in the middle of nowhere, far from civilization and all observation, no cell phone, no internet, no one far and wide – an adventure, great fun. Even the warnings of a tank attendant cannot dampen the anticipation. First of all, the hut also looks like the fulfillment of all promises. But then the friends discover the hidden access to a cellar – and when curiosity prevails over reason, they go down the creaking stairs into the dark. At the same time, two scientists are sitting far away in a secret laboratory pressing a few buttons.

Saturday, October 30th at midnight

Hostel (2005)

Director: Eli Roth

Derek Richardson, Jay Hernàndez

The two adventurous college friends Paxton and Josh are backpacking Europe. Just like their new friend, the Icelander Oli, the two young Americans are literally hungry for exciting experiences. On their trip, the three of them get an insider tip: Aside from the usual travel routes, there should be nirvana for backpackers in the deepest part of Eastern Europe – a hostel in Slovakia, where breathtaking and willing women are waiting for them. But the joy only lasts for a short time. Too late they realize they are in a deadly trap. Escape is impossible – the backpackers are already stuck in the middle of the darkest abysses of human nature. Do you have a chance to survive this nightmare …?

Sunday, October 31 at 10:15 p.m.

Halloween – The night of horror (1978)

Director: John Carpenter

Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Hill

California 1963. On the morning after Halloween night, just six-year-old Michael Myers went into psychiatric safekeeping after carving his big sister with a bread knife for offensive cohabitation. Fifteen years later, the otherwise autistic Michael breaks out unexpectedly. Dr. Loomis, who thinks he knows his patient, suspects his return to his home nest and has the worst fears on the occasion of the upcoming Halloween festival …

Sunday, October 31 at midnight

The Ward – The station (2010)

Director: John Carpenter

Amber Heard, Mamie Gummerr

An old farmhouse in rural Oregon goes up in flames. The distraught Kristen is arrested by the police as an arsonist and taken to the psychiatric ward at North Bend Hospital. Your attending physician Dr. Stringer tries to find out what led to her breakdown. Meanwhile, in the ward, which the young woman shares with four other patients, a phantom is wandering around, killing one girl after the other.

