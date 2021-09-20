This supermodel is expecting twins

One of the most famous models in the world has now revealed to the world on Instagram that she is expecting not one but two boys.

Nobody expected this news! The American supermodel Ashley Graham (33) and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting two children. The twin news came as a surprise, even for the celebrity couple.

A surprise for Ashley Graham

Two months after the announcement of her pregnancy, now this – Ashley Graham carries not only one, but two babies in her ever-growing ball.

The world-famous model posts a video on Instagram that shows how they got the twin message from the gynecologist.

Two boys

During an ultrasound examination, Ashley Graham immediately recognizes the two babies herself. She asks: “Are these twins? That’s a penis … and that’s a girl.“ But the doctor quickly corrects the beauty of the catwalk and realizes that she is having two boys. “Are you serious?“the model asks, overwhelmed.

So the 33-year-old will soon be the mother of three sons! Their first son Isaac Ervin is just 20 months old.

