“Expendables 4” brings new old superstar to Cast News 2021

With “The Expendables 4”, what is probably the biggest action series will soon be back in the cinemas. It was possible to hire another star for the new part.

The information available about the upcoming action flick is still very poor. After Stallone’s official announcement, there was first confusion about what kind of sequel it could be. When he called the working title “Christmas Story”, many assumed that it would be a spin-off around Lee Christmas (Jason Statham). According to information from the US colleagues, the next part of the “Expendables” series seems to be a full sequel after all.



In 2010, The Expendables laid the foundation for a film series starring the greatest action stars of our childhood. The next film will be shot without Stallone, Schwarzenegger and Co! The Expendables has offshoots with women.







A few weeks ago the first line-ups from “The Expendables 4” became known through leaks. First and foremost, as the working title suggests, Jason Statham will return. And “Expendables” boss Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Coture will also be part of the film. New additions have also been leaked through The Hollywood Reporter. Rappers 50 Cent, martial arts star Tony Jaa and Megan Fox (“Transformers”) are supposed to join the cast. According to the latest information, another line-up is now secured.

Accordingly, actor Andy Garcia should take on a role in “The Expendables 4”. We know him mainly from his role as Terry Benedict in the “Ocean’s” films.

The project has also grown behind the scenes. Scott Waugh will take a seat in the director’s chair of the action spectacle. His most famous work as a director so far was the film adaptation of “Need For Speed”. We’ll probably find out in the coming year in which direction he will steer “The Expendables 4”. The shooting of the film should start this fall.