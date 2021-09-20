Ethereum price should be lower by about half

JP Morgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou considers Ethereum to be significantly overvalued. In his opinion, an Ether price of only $ 1,500 would be appropriate at the moment.

Ether had recently dropped significantly in value. On September 16, 2021, the exchange rate was still more than $ 3,600. As of now it’s only about $ 3,000. Nevertheless, Panigirtzoglou still considers the cryptocurrency to be significantly overvalued in terms of activity on the Ethereum network. Panigirtzoglou told the US publication Business Insider that he currently only considers 1,500 dollars to be appropriate.

For the analysis, Panigirtzoglou and his team looked at the hashrate and the number of Ethereum addresses, among other things. “The current price expresses an exponential increase in usage and traffic that may not occur,” Business Insider quoted the JP Morgan analyst as saying.









The main argument for Ethereum is that the network can be used as the basis for decentralized applications. However, there are also alternatives for this. “You can already see competition from Binance, competition from Solana. And there will be even more in the future, ”estimates Panigirtzoglou.

Ethereum 2.0 is intended to make the blockchain network fit for the future

Ethereum is still the most popular blockchain for decentralized financial applications, but the network currently still has some disadvantages that stand in the way of scaling. The update to Ethereum 2.0, which is spread over several phases, should solve some of them in the future.

Don’t miss anything: Subscribe to the t3n newsletter! 💌

Unfortunately, there was a problem submitting the form. Please try again. Please enter a valid e-mail address. Note on the newsletter & data protection Almost finished! Please click on the link in the confirmation email to complete your registration. Would you like more information about the newsletter? Find out more now

One of the changes is to switch from the previous proof-of-work consensus procedure to the so-called proof-of-stake procedure. On the one hand, the new process should significantly reduce the energy consumption of the Ethereum network, on the other hand, it should also significantly increase the number of transactions possible per second.

In addition, the changes should lead to a significant reduction in transaction fees. In the past, they have soared again and again, which can quickly make the use of the Ethereum blockchain extremely expensive.