Dwayne Johnson: So charming, his mother steals the show from him

Now we know who Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson inherited his charm from.

The movie star’s mother, Ata Johnson, surprisingly joins in a virtual interview with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon – and simply serenades two with ukulele!

Actually, Dwayne Johnson just wants to talk to late-night talker Jimmy Fallon about that NBC Comedy Series “Young Rock” speak. The new show is based on the life of the former WWE Superstar and current actor, from his childhood in Hawaii through his turbulent teenage years to the beginning of his career as a wrestler.

Inevitably, The Rock and the presenter come along too on Dwayne Johnson’s mother to speak – and suddenly the 72-year-old is standing in front of the camera and giving two songs on the ukulele to the best.

Dwayne Johnson’s mother sings for Jimmy Fallon

During the interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon asks his celebrity guest if his mother can play the ukulele. “Oh yeah,” replies Dwayne Johnson before leaving spontaneously calling for his mom. “She is here,” explains the 48-year-old.









and Ata Johnson It doesn’t take long to ask: Without further ado she steps in front of the camera with the ukulele and sings the Samoan song “Savalivali Means Go For a Walk” with her son. But that’s not all: “We have another one!”, announces Dwayne Johnson’s mother promptly, starts the next song and even takes her famous son by surprise.

Confidence runs in the family

Mama Ata isn’t the only one confident lady in Dwayne Johnson’s family, who occasionally steals the show from the Hollywood star. Only recently shared the family man a video on Instagramthat his youngest daughter shows Tiana in the pasta chaos. The fans like it: The cute clip has been liked a million times.

