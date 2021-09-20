Curious facts about Batman actor Michael Keaton: did you know?

Michael Keaton does not move very noticeably through the limelight in Hollywood and yet he can look back on a steep career. Here are seven facts about the actor and his best roles.

If you think of superhero films, the titles from the MCU and DCEU like “Avengers: Endgame” or “Justice League” and the corresponding actors: Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, Jason Momoa and co the first stars to become successful with comic book adaptations. Long before the current glut of such films, Michael Keaton, for example, shone as Batman in the late 80s and early 90s. And soon he will play the iconic role again in the upcoming major project “The Flash”. Keaton recently turned 70 and is still very good at doing business. The Oscar-nominated veteran actor can look back on a long career that began in the mid-1970s and has a number of highlights to offer. In the following, we would like to introduce you to seven exciting and entertaining facts about Michael Keaton that you may not have known.

Michael Keaton is actually Michael Douglas

Michael Keaton as “Batman”. Warner Bros. Pictures Keaton’s real name is actually Michael Douglas. Of course, there are plenty of identical names, but when you are the namesake of another already well-known star, it becomes problematic. To avoid confusion, and also because there were two other people with the same name in an actors’ union, one eventually changed his name to Keaton. He allegedly got inspiration for this choice from an article on fellow actor Diane Keaton. Another theory, however, is that he just went through a list of surnames and thought “Keaton” was just acceptable.

Very close to the Oscar

In 2014, Keaton knocked off the critics with his performance in “Birdman or (The Unexpected Power of Cluelessness)”. The film won four Academy Awards in 2015 and its leading actor was also nominated for Best Actor. Keaton went into the race as a co-favorite, especially since he had previously won several prizes, including the Golden Globe, for the role. In the end, however, it was not his name that was called at the award ceremony, but that of Eddie Redmayne for “The Discovery of Infinity”. Keaton clapped obediently – and as recorded in the video recordings, he also hid his acceptance speech, which he was already holding in his hands, confident of victory:

Was he worthy of “Batman”?

When it became known that Keaton would be cast in the title role for Tim Burton’s “Batman”, an uproar went through the fan base. The protested so violently that the producing studio Warner felt compelled to release a trailer extra early to show that Keaton could play the role and that it was not a silly adaptation like the TV series from the 60s. Years.







Journalist as a second pillar

Michael Keaton is a passionate news consumer and had thought about a career as a journalist. As is well known, everything turned out very differently and instead he just played different reporters in “Headlines”, “Live from Baghdad” and “Spotlight”.

Batman out of money

Keaton has never seen “Batman’s return” in full after his own statements. He also confessed that he only accepted the role for the sequel because he needed money for a real estate deal.

Bill Murry beats Keaton at the groundhog

Originally, Keaton was intended for the lead role in the cult classic “… Groundhog Day”. The role then ultimately went to Bill Murray, because Keaton was simply perceived as “too nice” for the part.