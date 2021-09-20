Crypto Market Report: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Moving Today | news

Forex in this article

The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 44,701.89 today, compared to $ 47,254.70 the day before.

Bitcoin Cash price fell to $ 569.31 after trading at $ 609.18 the previous day.

The Ethereum price fell to $ 3,136.91. The Ethereum fell below the previous day’s level of 3,327.91 US dollars.









The Litecoin course is in the red. This is currently trading at $ 163.64. The day before, the price had stood at $ 175.54.

The ripple is worth $ 0.9616 on Monday. The Ripple price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.050 US dollars.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.122. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2.285.

The Monero rate has decreased. At noon, the Monero fell to $ 240.56 after trading at $ 260.02 the previous day.

The IOTA course is presented with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1,536.

The Verge course fell on Monday. At noon, the Verge fell to $ 0.0229 from $ 0.0252 the day before.

In the minus the Stellar course presents itself. This is currently trading at $ 0.2901. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3141.

The NEM rate is cheaper to $ 0.1642. The day before, this was $ 0.1788.

The Dash rate decreased to $ 177.94. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth 193.08 US dollars.

The NEO is worth $ 43.75 on Monday. The NEO price fell compared to the previous day when it was still trading at US $ 48.20.

