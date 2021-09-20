Bitcoin versus Ethereum: the main differences – who has more potential? | 09/20/21

Ether (ETH), the associated currency of the Ethereum network, is the second best-known cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC). What are the most important differences and does ETH possibly have the potential to overtake Bitcoin? From Timo Emden

Bitcoin and Ethereum are predominantly different in nature



Bitcoin and ether are the two most well-known and popular digital currencies in the cryptocurrency economy. The former became known in the course of the financial crisis in early 2009 through Satoshi Nakamoto. Ether and the underlying Ethereum Blockchain were first made public at the end of 2013 by Vitalik Buterin. Basically, both currencies and practical applications are of different types and are therefore less in competition with one another than is assumed in many places. In the following we dare to take a look at what characterizes the individual currencies, where the most important main differences or similarities lie and whether ether has the potential to overtake Bitcoin one day.

Bitcoin: the main points



Bitcoin is a crypto asset that is not issued by any central bank, but of a decentralized nature, is located on the blockchain and is defined by cryptography. In the course of the creation of a consensus during the so-called manufacturing process of BTC units (mining), the said currency is created. At the time of “halving”, the number of BTCs issued is halved. Said event takes place around every four years and corresponds to an artificial supply shortage. The last event of its kind took place in spring 2020.

In investor circles, Bitcoin is predominantly seen as a classic store of value or “store of value”. With a maximum number of 21 million units, the number one cryptocurrency has a deflationary character. With the recent introduction of Bitcoin in the Central American state of El Salvador, the lead crypto currency is increasingly being used in practice as a means of payment.



Ethereum: the most important points



Behind Ethereum (currency: ETH) there are now concrete use cases. Like Bitcoin, the associated currency is of a decentralized nature and is not subject to the supervision of a central authority. With the latest upgrade, called “EIP-1559”, the total supply of ETH will be reduced over time by “burning” units in circulation. In this context, Ethereum could also develop a deflationary character, similar to the Bitcoin economy. There are currently around 117.6 million units in circulation, which are created in the course of mining.











Ethereum is superior to Bitcoin in terms of practical application



The operation of smart contracts or “intelligent contracts” or decentralized applications of so-called “DApps” is one of the main purposes of Ethereum. For investors, the Ethereum blockchain is now acting as an indispensable technology outside of traditional finance. The increasing popularity of decentralized financial services (decentralized finance) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) such as crypto collectibles or virtual worlds are important fields of application to which ethers, especially since this year, have paid great attention. The former sector denotes an ecosystem of financial applications via blockchain technology, while NFTs can make an asset unique.



Does ether have the potential to overtake Bitcoin?



The so-called “flippening” denotes a possible future event should Ether overtake Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization. Bitcoin’s market share is around 40 percent today, while Ether makes up around 20 hundredths of the entire pie of around $ 2 trillion. The developments around decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain could further shorten the gap to the industry leader Bitcoin in the future. At the same time, however, the Bitcoin has a pioneering effect, especially since the cryptocurrency is considered the first of its kind. Against this background, it functions as a classic exchange currency on many stock exchanges. Purely for marketing reasons, Bitcoin has an advantage over Ether. Many people still consider cryptocurrencies to be synonymous with Bitcoin today. In addition, the BTC may be increasingly used in economically stricken countries that want to reduce their dependency on the US dollar.

While the Ethereum blockchain seems to be superior to the Bitcoin network and from a purely technical point of view from the point of view of the application fields, a changing of the guard for the number one cryptocurrency should not be an option for the time being. Per se it cannot be said whether one currency is better or worse than the other. The decisive question remains as to the corresponding areas of application and the associated demand, which should also be influenced in the future with regard to regulatory issues.

It remains to be noted: Despite their similarities, both currencies remain two different pairs of shoes at the end of the day.