Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Amber Heard: is Johnny Depp’s ex-wife broke and homeless?

By Arjun Sethi
Amber Heard
Broke and homeless?

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is said to be in serious financial trouble following the divorce from Johnny Depp

After an ugly mud fight, Johnny Depp, 53, and Amber Heard, 30, were divorced in August. Former Mrs. Depp received seven million dollars in severance pay for a year and a half of marriage. She donated the money to two charity organizations – for purely image reasons, as evil tongues claim.

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Amber should have kept a few dollars to herself.

Amber Heard is said to be financially at the end

“She’s currently broke,” an insider told the American “OK! Magazine” about the blonde’s finances. Not Amber’s only problem. After moving out of Johnny Depp’s house, she has no permanent place of residence. The Hollywood star didn’t have to give her one of his properties. In one of them, however, Amber’s belongings are still stored, according to the insider. The actress can’t get close to her because Depp tells her refuse access to the property and also not prepared to send her the things in a van or by post.

Annoying for Amber, who discredited her ex-husband with allegations of domestic violence and excessive drinking.





Two films improve Amber’s bank balance

The bad times on Amber’s bank account could soon be over: She is currently shooting the superhero film “Justice League” with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in London, after which she will be in front of the camera for “Aquaman”. According to industry experts, a seven-digit sum should flow into the wallet of the 30-year-old. Amber Heard should be able to afford the rent for an apartment.

Johnny Depp

His exes

9 pictures

Johnny Depp: Getting divorce installments for a good cause

Johnny Depp

Getting divorce installments for a good cause

Gala

