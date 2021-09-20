Adam Sandler is shooting a Halloween comedy for Netflix

Released 07/29/2019 6:06 PM

After Adam Sandler and Netflix recently had a huge success with Murder Mystery, preparations for the next film are already underway. A Halloween comedy with a large star cast should be the next masterpiece.

Adam Sandler’s co-productions with his production company Happy Madison and Netflix are entering the next round. After the previous films Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, Die Woche and Murder Mystery, a sixth film is now awaiting us and the cast should be tough. As Deadline now reports, many actors Adam Sandler has worked with will be there. We can look forward to Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.









The new film doesn’t have a name yet, but something about the storyline is already known. It’s about the village idiot Hubie Dubois, played by Adam Sandler, who looks forward to the Halloween festival in his village of Salem every year. However, he is only smiled at by the children and adults in his homeland. When a murder suddenly occurs, the Halloween festival is on the brink and only Hubie can save it.

Adam Sandler and his partner Tim Herlihy wrote the script and Steven Brill will direct the film. He has been responsible for many films with Sandler, including the Netflix originals The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler.

There is not yet a start date for the Halloween comedy with Adam Sandler and the cast, which is full of stars. However, a date around Halloween 2020 seems realistic. If you want to see Adam Sandler a little earlier, you can look forward to Uncut Gems. Netflix secured the rights outside of the US and will probably bring the film to the program in late 2019 / early 2020.