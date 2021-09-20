Actresses are less likely to be judged on their characters

Kate won Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series / Film at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 19) for her part of Mare in ‘Mare of Easttown’ and hopes the example Hollywood is beginning to set will bring one too will have a greater impact on society as a whole. In a conversation with reporters in the virtual press room backstage, the actress said at the event: “That means a lot because I have the feeling that our industry is changing. I am honestly starting to feel that changes are taking place. And I think that we point the finger a lot less at women when it comes to their appearance and their figure. We have stopped judging them. What then happens is that the younger generations of women who are not in our industry feel good inside too. And that is more important than anything else. “