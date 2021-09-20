Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsActresses are less likely to be judged on their characters
News

Actresses are less likely to be judged on their characters

By Vimal Kumar
0
58




RTL>feeds>

September 20, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. clock

Kate Winslet believes that actresses are not so much “judged” for their bodies these days.

The 45-year-old actress admitted it “means a lot” that she received so much praise for her role as vape-and-junk-food-loving detective Mare Sheehan on Mare of Easttown.




Kate won Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series / Film at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 19) for her part of Mare in ‘Mare of Easttown’ and hopes the example Hollywood is beginning to set will bring one too will have a greater impact on society as a whole. In a conversation with reporters in the virtual press room backstage, the actress said at the event: “That means a lot because I have the feeling that our industry is changing. I am honestly starting to feel that changes are taking place. And I think that we point the finger a lot less at women when it comes to their appearance and their figure. We have stopped judging them. What then happens is that the younger generations of women who are not in our industry feel good inside too. And that is more important than anything else. “

BANG Showbiz

Interesting too


Previous articlebuild inside bulwark against losses
Next articleWho pulled the plug at Britney Spears?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv