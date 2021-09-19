Stallone trains with bodybuilder legend for “Rocky II” – MANN.TV

Rare shots: Stallone is training with the bodybuilder legend for “Rocky II” – We dug a bit in the net again and uncovered another interesting contemporary document that shows the young Sylvester Stallone preparing for a Rocky flick. This time we are allowed to attend a strength training session that Sly completed during the filming of “Rocky II” together with the now unfortunately deceased Francesco “Franco” Columbu.

Interestingly, the latter was one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best friends and even acted as best man at his wedding to Maria Shriver, which proves once again that the alleged rivalry between Arnie and Sly has always been less true than generally assumed.

Schwarzenegger and Columbu met in Germany and trained together in Munich. When Arnie went to the States, he made sure that Columbu could follow him, where he would eventually become a professional bodybuilder.

With great success: Columbu was considered the strongest man in the world for many years, won various titles in bodybuilding – including two Mr. Olympia – and also held a number of powerlifting records. At a height of just 1.65 m and weighing 86 kg, mind you.









In addition, Franco hired himself as an actor (including in “Conan the Barbarian”, “Terminator” and “Running Man”), founded a construction company with Schwarzenegger and, after retiring as a bodybuilder, earned a doctorate in chiropractic and nutritional science.

A real jack of all trades, which of course makes him an ideal training partner for a Rocky flick. Especially because Columbu started his career as a boxer himself.

