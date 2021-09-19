Sunday, September 19, 2021
Stallone trains with bodybuilder legend for “Rocky II” – MANN.TV

By Vimal Kumar
Rare shots: Stallone is training with the bodybuilder legend for “Rocky II” – We dug a bit in the net again and uncovered another interesting contemporary document that shows the young Sylvester Stallone preparing for a Rocky flick. This time we are allowed to attend a strength training session that Sly completed during the filming of “Rocky II” together with the now unfortunately deceased Francesco “Franco” Columbu.

Interestingly, the latter was one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best friends and even acted as best man at his wedding to Maria Shriver, which proves once again that the alleged rivalry between Arnie and Sly has always been less true than generally assumed.


