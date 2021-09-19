Spielberg-Studio Amblin becomes a Netflix partner

Anyone who likes the films from Steven Spielberg’s forge – which probably applies to almost everyone – will find them more often on Netflix in the future. The legendary director has bagged a partnership with the streaming provider with his studio Amblin. Amblin’s existing contract with Universal Pictures remains unaffected, so that some new Spielberg films will continue to go the classic route through the cinemas.

Spielberg in the statement: “At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do and from the moment Ted (Sarandos, Co-CEO and CCO at Netflix) and I started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we were having a great one Had the opportunity to share new stories and reach audiences in new ways. This new path for our films, in addition to the stories we continue to tell with our long-time family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally, as we can take it together with Ted and I can’t wait to be with him , Scott (Stuber, Netflix’s top film producer) and the entire Netflix team.“

Netflix expects several new films from Amblin each year. Amblin, on the other hand, expects a lot of leeway in terms of budget and genres. Sarandos on the partnership: “Steven is a creative visionary and leader, and like so many others in the world, my childhood was shaped by his unforgettable characters and stories that were enduring, inspiring and awakening. We can’t wait to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and excited to be part of this chapter of Stevens’ film history.“









Spielberg is currently producing a semi-autobiographical feature film with Paul Dano and Michelle Williams via Amblin, the comedy “Easter Sunday“- which is about to finish shooting – the horror flick”Last Voyage of the Demeter“, Which will soon go into production in Europe, the already completed tragic comedy”The Good House“As well as the sci-fi project”Distant“.

Almost every Spielberg film since the early 1980s has been an Amblin film (including many that he did not direct). This is how unforgettable classics such as “ET – the alien“,”Gremlins“,”The goonies“,”Back to the Future“,”Schindlers List“,”Jurassic Park“,”Men in Black“,”Catch Me If You Can“Or also”Transformers“.

Spielberg was once an opponent of Netflix

Just three years ago, Steven Spielberg had spoken out against Netflix with high publicity. He called for the streaming provider’s films to be banned from the Oscars as they threatened cinema. In the meantime he has obviously reconsidered his point of view and may soon be hoping to win an Academy Award himself with a streaming flick.