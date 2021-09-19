Rare photo of Sister Khloé shows what he looks like today

Rob Kardashian has lost a lot of weight

He lives what is arguably the most private life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While his famous sisters Kim (40) and Co. flickered over the television screens of the world with their reality series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for years, Hahn im Korb has turned his back on the public more and more. Psychological problems and weight fluctuations are said to have been the reason for his almost complete withdrawal from the TV business. Photos are still considered an absolute rarity to this day. Ironically, his favorite sister Khloe (37) has now made sure that the fans are supplied with new material.

This is what he looks like today

It seems like forever since fans saw the only male offspring of momager Kris Jenner (65). Now that the 34-year-old has withdrawn from his family’s joint TV activities, his life hardly takes place in public anymore. At most, at family celebrations, the father of little Dream (4) appears in pictures every now and then.







But now Khloe proves that Rob has recently undergone a blatant change with a new, rare sibling photo. Together with her and half-sister Kylie Jenner, the series dropout poses casually in front of the camera, even if his gaze looks a bit forced. No wonder, he’s just not used to the constant photo shoots anymore.

What fans immediately notice: Rob seems to have lost a lot of weight during his break. In fact, it looks much narrower in the picture than it did two years ago. At that time he had weighed over 100 pounds and suffered quite a bit from his pounds. Now he can finally shine again: “Rob looks so good, woooow. Keep working on your good figure”, a user has to acknowledge. And the heart and fire emojis are also piling up under the post. Seems like the public is ready for a big Rob comeback. (cch)

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” on TVNOW