Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: Among the 100 most influential people

The “Time” magazine has announced the “100 most influential personalities in the world”: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are among them.

Nice surprise present for the birthday child Prince Harry (37). The Briton and his American wife (since 2018), Duchess Meghan (40), are among the “100 most influential personalities in the world,” as “Time” magazine announced on Wednesday (September 15). They are listed in the “Icons” section and adorn the front page of the magazine.

“With their Archewell Foundation they are betting [Harry und Meghan, Red.] translate their compassion into concrete action. They give the voiceless a voice through media productions. Working hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help groups in need – helping black women and girls in the US on mental health issues and caring for those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean, “says the couple’s friend and Chef of the World Central Kitchen charity, José Andrés, quoted for top 100 listing.

Britney Spears, Scarlett Johansson and Omar Sy on the list



The list, which is divided into “icons, pioneers, titans, artists, leaders and innovators”, also includes musicians Britney Spears (39) and Dolly Parton (75), tennis player Naomi Osaka (23) and Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny (45) – also among the icons.









Hotel heiress Paris Hilten (40) writes in her loving eulogy about Britney Spears: “When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She is an icon. A legend. One of the most influential artists in the history of pop -Music. When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in 2000s tabloid culture when the paparazzi machine accepted, merciless and was cruel. ” Hilton goes on to say of her friend, “Yes, we’ve seen Britney break records and bring the world one hit after another. But behind the scenes, she survived more than a decade of trauma and abuse from her guardianship.”

US star Billie Eilish (19) leads the “pioneers”, US gymnast Simone Biles (24) the “titans” and British actress Kate Winslet (45) the “artists”. Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson (36) and French actor Omar Sy (43, “Pretty best friends”) also made it into the last category.

Colleague Jamie Lee Curtis (62) writes about Johansson in the magazine: “I recently saw her on screen as Black Widow, who is taking revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates women (emphasis on men) into fighting for him. And then I saw her brilliant reaction to real-life manipulation (same emphasis) when she filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the studio, claiming that their decision to release the film in theaters and on streaming at the same time cost them a significant salary loss […] The message is clear: Don’t mess with this mother bear. “US actor Bradley Cooper (46,” A Star Is Born “) wrote the laudatory speech for Omar Sy:” Omar Sy has an irresistible laugh – it’s contagious. That’s just one of the many special skills he has as an actor and person, “he enthuses.” When I met Omar for the first time, I immediately felt his energy. He is present and open, it is a pleasure to be with him. He really is a light. “And then he was impressed by the friendliness of his colleague. Because Cooper continues to let the readers know:” If there is one thing that you can take away, it is his friendliness that the space and penetrates you when you are with him. A strong, confident, simple kindness. And that’s what we need right now. “

