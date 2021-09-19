Monday, September 20, 2021
Leonardo DiCaprio: Sad Secret Revealed

By Sonia Gupta
For an actor like Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s hard to have a private life where others don’t snoop around every now and then. But that is exactly what has happened now and a so far undiscovered, sad secret has been revealed …

After Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar for “The Revenant”, the actor should actually be perfectly happy. After all, he’s had a decent career in Hollywood, dating a beautiful model, and definitely took care of himself and his family. But such fame also has its drawbacks, because a person in public rarely has a private sphere. After all, all eyes are on you and it is not uncommon for intimate details to be revealed that one suspected would never come to light. Because now someone has chatted about Leo from the sewing box and revealed a sad secret.

Leonardo DiCaprio hid this sad secret

“Titanic” is one of THE film classics. It is not for nothing that almost everyone on planet earth has seen the film and Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio also rave about the joint filming, which resulted in a deep friendship. But it seems like the charming actor wants to turn back time, because his Beach House is said to be a temple of drama merchandise. Interior designer Megan Weaver revealed in an interview: “When I was working for the 46-year-old, his mother let me spend the weekend with my boyfriend in the ‘Inception’ actor’s residence. When we walked into the house, everything was full of Titanic merchandise – there were not just posters, but also towels! “ Does he mourn so much after his early years that he had to turn his second home into a shrine? This story is surely a secret that the Oscar winner is uncomfortable with. In any case, we would love to know if the good guy has redecorated in the meantime!

