Kim Kardashian rummages in the photo box – who is that woman on the left in the picture? – People

By Arjun Sethi
0
76




Photos like this one amaze again and again …

Kim Kardashian (40) published a family portrait from old times on her Instagram account. On it: the Kardashian dad Robert and his kids Kim (2nd from right), Kourtney (2nd from left), Rob and Khloe – but would you have recognized who is who here?

Sure, not only did all the time work with this family. One family member in particular has undergone an amazing transformation over the years: Khloe, the woman on the far left in the photo.

This Kardashian works hard on her body and has worked her way off the pounds with sweat and diligence over the past few years. But the face does not shine in new splendor just by drinking plenty of water, as Khloe herself explains her transformation.

Nose, pout, chin and cheeks – a lot has happened on the Kardashian sister’s face.




Photo carries an emotional message

But apart from the amazing transformation of the Kardashian sisters, the photo also contains an emotional message. Kim posted it on the birthday of her dad Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003. She writes:

“I celebrate you every day, but even more today. There is so much to talk about! I called your cell number just to see if someone would answer after all these years. I can’t believe I still know it. Please visit me in a dream soon. (…) I miss you so much.”

How close the connection between Kim and her father is has been known since Kim’s 40th birthday last year. Her husband, Kanye, gave his loved one a hologram from heaven: a deceptively realistic video animation in which Kim’s dad gave her a three-minute speech.

It goes without saying that no eye stayed dry …


