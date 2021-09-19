Comeback on Broadway: Hugh Jackman becomes a singing con man

Back to singing, dancing and the big stage: Hugh Jackman wants to go back to Broadway. For this he takes on the fraudulent lead role of Harold Hill in the classic revival “The Music Man”.

Hugh Jackman is drawn back to Broadway. In the Meredith Wilson classic “The Music Man”, the original of which premiered in 1957, the actor will take on the leading role next year. This is confirmed by producer Scott Rudin “The Hollywood Reporter”. Sixteen years after his Broadway debut with “The Boy from Oz”, Jackman will slip into the role of the deceiver Harold Hill.









Jackman first came into contact with “The Music Man” a long time ago. In a statement he stated that this musical was the first in which he had appeared – in 1983 at the Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia. At that time he played a traveling salesman. “That was probably the moment I got excited about musicals,” said the actor.

Fraudulent organizer

At the official premiere on October 22, 2020, however, the 50-year-old will not play a trader. His role as Harold Hill poses as the organizer of a boys’ marching band who actually only has one thing in mind: to make a mess of the money he ostensibly collects for instruments and uniforms. Too bad that an unexpected romance seems to thwart his plans.

Jackman can be seen again and again as an entertainer. Although his musical crime TV series “Viva Laughlin” flopped in 2007 and was canceled after only two episodes, he still pursued his passion. The remake of the musical “Les Misérables” with Anne Hathaway was a total success with eight Tony Awards. Last year Jackman announced his first world tour. In “The Man. The Music. The Show” he sings hits from Broadway productions such as “The Greatest Showman” and “Les” and is accompanied by an orchestra. He can also be seen in Germany in May.