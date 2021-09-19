Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas moved in together

Actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have moved closer together eight months after their relationship was confirmed.

Ben Affleck, 48, and Ana de Armas, 32, took the next step in their relationship and moved into Ben Affleck’s luxury home together. The Hollywood star bought the property in the posh Pacific Palisades district of Los Angeles in 2018 for the equivalent of 16.5 million euros, but did not move in until September 2020. As the “People” magazine currently reports, Ana de Armas also lives in the house. For the couple in love, the new home is a real dream home: on 1,254 square meters, it has nine bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a home cinema, a fully equipped gym, a beautiful garden and a swimming pool.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: There was real radio in Cuba



The former Oscar winner and the newcomer actress (“Knives Out”) met earlier this year while filming the thriller “Deep Water.” It should have really sparked during a romantic trip to their homeland Cuba in early March before it continued to Costa Rica. De Armas confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April when she shared photos with her lover.









Since then, the two have seemed inseparable and were often seen together with his three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, 48. Affleck already introduced de Armas to his three children – daughters Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, eleven, and son Samuel Garner Affleck, eight, are said to be enthusiastic about Ana.

The children are a priority for Ben Affleck



A friend of Affleck told People that he and de Armas “enjoy their time together.” The source continues, “He makes her laugh and she is a great positive influence in his life. Ben is working to ensure that he is still present for his children, because they are his top priority. ” The insider knows, “Their relationship continues.” The actress is now offering her own Venice home for sale and seems pretty sure about her relationship with Ben.

Source: People, New York Post

Gala Los Angeles