Angelina Jolie: Valuable gift sold by Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt gave his still-wife Angelina Jolie a valuable painting ten years ago. This makes Jolie $ 11.5 million richer. According to media reports, the buyer is a wealthy man from Belgium.

Film star Angelina Jolie got $ 11.5 million richer in one fell swoop. The actress sold a valuable painting that she got from her husband, Brad Pitt, ten years ago. As “The Art Newspaper” reports, there was a wealthy buyer from Belgium for the work called “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”, which was made in 1943 by the former British Prime Minister and passionate hobby painter Winston Churchill (1874-1965).

In 2011, Pitt bought the painting for Jolie from an antique dealer in New Orleans for around $ 3 million. This was also roughly the price that was now expected at the auction at Christie’s under the motto “Modern British Art Evening Sale” in London, it continues. Incidentally, Pitt is said to have got the inspiration to buy the picture two years earlier – when he played a role in Quentin Tarantino’s (57) world war film “Inglourious Basterds” in 2009.













Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in custody battle



According to US media reports, the ex-couple has allegedly been in a custody battle since the separation in September 2016. Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005, married since 2014 and together have the children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Sources: “The Art Newspaper”, CodeList

deb

CodeList