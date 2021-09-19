3 stars who were really talked about

I don’t want to live in a world where Brad Pitt plays Thor, the god of thunder. In a completely sick parallel universe that would have been quite possible. At the start of the shooting of Thor 4: Love and Thunder, we look back at the history of the first Marvel character to receive 4 solo films in the MCU. Even the founder, Iron Man, couldn’t do that.

Before Thor 4: These mega-stars could have played Thor

Chris Hemsworth is also the biggest star the MCU has produced. Who could have gone their own way? The first part of the list consists of cast members who …

… have already brought a huge star image to the role.

… later took on another big role in the MCU.

… or be the face of another huge franchise.

Overall have been noisy over the years CBR at least 7 cast alongside Chris Hemsworth in conversation for the role of Thor. On three of them, the stable MCU would have collapsed like a diesel engine that you fill up with super gasoline. I don’t know what’s going on in detail, but what I want to say: There are some things that simply shouldn’t be brought together.

Thor 4: The MCU would have perished with these occupations

Brad Pitt in the MCU: Thor alternative number 1

© Warner Brad Pitt in Troy

This really not made-up Thor simulation game falls into the category “Tom Cruise as Iron Man”. These are normal brainstorming reflexes. If you thought of Man + Hollywood + somehow Nordic good-looking in the mid-2000s, at least with a blonde wig, one of the first names that came to mind was Brad Pitt.

Conversations have been held, but probably the kind of conversations I sometimes have with my electricity company who wants to talk me into a tariff for minutes and I know that I will never consider that, I am just too polite not to hang up immediately .

Tom Hiddleston: Thor Alternative Number 2



Tom Hiddleston’s audition for the Thor role is best known because the bizarre video of it landed in the media, which is why it will haunt the British forever, which we are now doing our part:

Tom Hiddleston’s casting would probably only have been waved through by a drunken casting team. And it would have triggered the butterfly effect. Because later he took over the role of Thor’s brother Loki. Then who would have played Loki? Maybe Benedict Cumberbatch. Then who would Doctor Strange be? You can see where this is going.

Daniel Craig at MCU: Thor Alternative Number 3

© Daniel Craig Sony

We can see from Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt that for a long time those responsible for the MCU did not even know which direction this Thor thing was going to take. But no matter how we turn things around, Daniel Craig is an outlandish choice for the role.

At the time of the inquiry, he was already in the midst of James Bond engagements, and Daniel Craig knows best that this role takes total dedication. Let’s just imagine that “I’d rather cut my wrists than play James Bond again” Daniel Craig should have made Avengers: Age of Ultron as well.

Before Thor 4: More stars who were in conversation as Thor

For the sake of completeness, we do not want to conceal 4 other alternative castings for the god of thunder, which also collapse compared to Chris Hemsworth, but where we do not get a twitching eyelid when we think about it:

Liam Hemsworth

Points on the what the hell scale: 4 out of 10

Do you know as: brother of Chris Hemsworth (!), Hunger Games star and ex-husband of Miley Cyrus

Charlie Hunnam

Joel Kinnaman

Points on the what the hell scale: 2 out of 10

Do you know as: Star of the discontinued Netflix series Altered Carbon and the one guy from Suicide Squad

Alexander Skarsgård

Points on the what the hell scale: 1 out of 10

Do you know as: Go-To-Scandinavian, Tarzan, Vampire in True Blood

Which of the Thor alternatives would you have liked best?