TV Saturday: insider tip, must-attend event and flop

With these TV tips, your Saturday can no longer go wrong.

Dresden – Summer seems to be over, autumn is just around the corner. A good moment to be once again in the wet and cold Rainy weather to be found comfortably at home in front of the TV. With my TV tips for Saturday it can even be really good!

Mandatory date

The ProSieben show beat the celebrity is only as good as its candidate. When the staid Elton moderates a duel between worn-out C-celebrities, switching on is only worthwhile in the rarest of cases. Tonight, when handball goalkeeper Silvio Heinevetter meets tennis madman Alexander Zverev, things should get down to business. 8.15 p.m., ProSieben

Hit the star: Thanks to Silvio Heinevetter (l, 36) and Alexander Zverev (24), it could be exciting this time. © © ProSieben



Insider tip

Funny, tragic, bizarre: with your film A serious man (2009) the brothers Joel and Ethan Coen (“No Country for Old Men”, “True Grit”) prove once more that they are among the best storytellers in Hollywood. Michael Stuhlberg shines in the role of the Jewish physics professor Larry Gopnik, whose contemplative small town life is falling apart bit by bit. 10 p.m., Hello TV







A Serious Man: Amy Landecker and Michael Stuhlbarg in a film by the Coen brothers. © Studiocanal



Just don’t!

There are more than enough dating formats in the German television landscape. Among what feels like 100 dome shows stands out Dinner date only because of its unbearable boredom. As the name suggests, the candidates on the show try to find a place in the heart of their dating partner. Not only does it sound terribly boring, it is. 7.30 p.m., ZDFNeo

Dinner Date doesn’t convince me at all. © Leon Jahn



Streaming

In the high-tension HBO series Mare of Easttown (2021) fate-stricken small town policewoman Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) has to reopen an unsolved missing person case when a cold-blooded murder shakes the dreary community. For me already the undisputed crime series of the year, not least because of a brilliant Kate Winslet. Sky ticket

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet (45) and Guy Pearce (53) shine on the HBO series. © imago images / Cinema Publishers Collection



