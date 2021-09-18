Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha releases her debut album – Music

As a teenager, she played small roles in her father’s films, grew up on the sets of the greatest Hollywood films. Sasha Spielberg (30) is in front of the camera today only for fun.

She prefers to pursue her own passion: music. As Buzzy Lee she will release her debut album “Spoiled Love” on Friday.





Sasha Spielberg (r.) With her parents Steven Spielberg and Kate CapshawPhoto: FilmMagic



Even as a child, she dreamed of becoming a famous singer, wanted to take part in the US version of DSDS. But dad Steven Spielberg (74) and mom Kate Capshaw (67, actress) thwarted her plans, as she tells BILD am SONNTAG.









“The answer was, ‘Forget it, better concentrate on school.’ I was really bad, except for art and English I was not interested in anything. “

Nevertheless, she found her way to music. For Sasha Spielberg also a kind of therapy.

“Actually, I’ve been working on the album all my life,” she says. “I sing about how I try to leave my obsessions, my hypochondria, my anxiety behind me. I tend to stroke and hug all of my quirks that are so familiar to me instead of fighting them. I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t write. “





Photo: BILD



She was born with creativity. Music and acting are not enough for her. Sasha Spielberg also paints, currently dog ​​pictures, and wants to write a book. “But maybe I’ll start with short stories first.”