She does THAT for BFF Jennifer Lawrence

Everyone should realize that we are big fans of Emma Stone! This year, the 28-year-old impressed us not only with her part in the musical “La La Land”for which she (deserved!) won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in the premier class for “best leading actress”, but currently delights us again and again with rumors of a possible love comeback with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield and her unbelievably great friendship with colleague Jennifer Lawrence, which she now proved again … 💗

Emma Stone: THIS is what she does for her BFF Jennifer Lawrence

Only last week did the BFFs meet at the international film festival in Toronto, where they created what is probably the funniest situation ever – now they have spent time together again in New York at the after party of the premiere of J. Law’s latest work “Mother”. To support the actresswho just revealed she’s going to take some time off was the 28-year-oldwho is currently also in the Big Apple to shoot the Netflix show “Maniac”, flew back from Canada as soon as possible. The beauties have clearly shown us that you can work in the same industry and still enjoy each other’s success. We LOVE! 👏









Of course, the friends were photographed together and this performance was really impressive: While Emma went for a black look with transparent insights, which was definitely inspired by the femme fatale of old Hollywood, Jennifer shimmered in a gown made of glittering gold. We can only think of one thing, namely: #FriendshipGoals! The ladies, who got to know each other thanks to actor Woody Harrelson, already revealed in some interviews that they have found a soul mate in the other, haaach … 😍

We will then call our BFF right away and tell her how important she is for us. # GirlPower👯💗

We take you with us into our everyday GRAZIA routine. Follow us on Instagram for the latest trends and editorial insights. https://www.instagram.com/grazia_magazin/?hl=de