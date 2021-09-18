Netflix star visits Marseille mural in Hanover

The role of Marseille in the series “House of Money” brought Luka Peroš (44) worldwide fame. The NP spoke to the actor in a video interview about the marketing prank of the streaming portal Netflix to paint his likeness on a house wall in Linden.

Mr. Peroš, how do you like the huge mural in Hanover?

To be honest, I am very surprised. In the positive! It is only when you travel that you become aware of the success of this series. Reading anything about her is one thing. But seeing the reaction of people from all over the world or seeing this huge picture is something else. It’s incredible. It left me speechless and I find it hard to understand that that’s really me (laughs). I’m proud, but also a little bit in shock.

How did you find out about it in the first place?

Via fans and social media. During the creation, someone sent me a video of the artists standing on a crane and spraying.





It seems that the largest picture has been dedicated to you, the smaller ones of the other actors.

I think it’s a merit. In fact, I’m physically taller than the rest (laughs). Seriously: Even if it were painted on a little tavern, a little hut, behind some stable, I would be just as happy. This picture in Hanover is really a miracle. In Dortmund I looked at the picture of Denver (his serial colleague Jaime Lorente, the editorial team) and the professor (serial colleague Álvaro Morte) in Düsseldorf. Unfortunately, I didn’t make it to Cologne for the portrait of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). I’ve never been to Hanover before, the occasion was great.





Parts of the “House of Money” crew: (from left) Luka Peroš (Marseille) with Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) and Jaime Lorente (Denver) at a premiere in Milan.

Source: Imago

What else did you see of the city?

We went to eat, I wanted something typically German. So we went to the Bavarium in the city center, they had schnitzel and potato salad.





Friends: Luka Peroš was out and about in Hanover with entrepreneur Dalibor Pavlovic (left).

Source: Dalibor Pavlovic

How hard would it be to convince you to rob a bank?

Very difficult. I live legalistic and respect laws. I feel uncomfortable when, as a smoker, I can’t throw my cigarette in the trash somewhere. So I’m relatively boring in that regard.





Zoom from Rome: When Luka Peroš speaks to NP editor Mirjana Cvjetkovic, he is on a short trip to Italy.

Source: Screenshot Mirjana Cvjetkovic

The last season has long been shot, the first five episodes are already running, and the final season will end in December. How are you doing with that?

That’s okay with me. Every story has to end. And every story needs an expiration date. Whether we have already exceeded that, are just right or should have extended it – I don’t know. At least that’s the way it is now. This series took three years of my life to complete, for better or for worse. Not that I was unhappy to play along. But because of Corona it was difficult to shoot, the past year was really very exhausting. I am happy to have learned a lot of new things. And I’m looking forward to continuing my career with other projects.

Luka Peroš * October 26, 1976 in Zagreb (Croatia). His father is an engineer who works in the petrochemical industry. The family lives temporarily in Vienna, Abu Dhabi and America. In Boston he began studying acting at Emerson College in Boston in 1995, attended the University of Zagreb in the meantime, and then finished his studies in Boston. He can be seen in the theater and in Croatian productions, as well as in German and international films. He is the voice actor in the “Toy Story” trilogy and “Lilo & Stitch”, and is also part of the Zagreb Puppet Theater as a puppet player. Peroš speaks ten languages, including Bosnian, Serbian, German, English, Spanish, French and Latin well, as well as Italian and Turkish. He lives in Barcelona with his wife, the Brazilian designer Paula Feferbaum. They have a son and he is the father of a daughter from a previous relationship.







What are those?

As for acting, I’m not allowed to talk about it yet. But I also want to take care of myself. For the role of Marseille I had to gain weight. Now I am torturing myself a little. The older I am, the harder it is to shed those pounds. I already know the game, I’ve moved between 92 and 114 kilos for rolls.

Luka Peroš synchronizes himself

Is it true that you have synchronized yourself in different languages?

That’s right. I know the importance of good synchronization and hate it when it’s badly done. I dubbed Marseille in the English, French, Thai, German and Portuguese versions for Brazil. For some of them, I practiced the texts with friends beforehand in order to pronounce and emphasize them correctly. Marseille also has an accent in the Spanish original because he is a foreigner. For the German, Thai and English versions, I had to work on making him sound like a foreigner.





From the current season: Luka Peroš (left) with his fellow actors Patrick Criado (with glasses), Diana Gómez and Pedro Alonso alias Berlin.

Source: Instagram / Luka Peros

Have you ever been to Marseille?

Yes, two years ago for a long weekend. I was at the Hero Festival, which is something like Comic Con in Germany, and I was at a football match between Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon. It was early November and incredibly cold.





Can you still travel to Denver, Stockholm, Tokyo, Oslo, Helsinki or Rio with an open mind? Or do you then inevitably have to think about the series?

No, in that regard, I could go wherever I want. Unfortunately, I can’t because of this stupid corona virus! I would even go to this Denver in Colorado – who wants to go there anyway? – drive, the main thing is to travel again!





Casual guy: Luka Peroš has been with “House of Money” as Jakov alias Marseille since the third season.

Source: Instagram / Luka Peros

So it wouldn’t be a problem if someone introduced themselves to you as “professor”?

You know, we’ve become part of a pop culture, with a huge fan base all over the world – from the Philippines to Chile, from ordinary people to professional footballers like Neymar and Ivan Rakitic and stars like George Clooney and Madonna. The latter approached my colleague Úrsula Corberó on a flight from Los Angeles to New York and told her that she was a huge fan of the series. Now they are friends. Madonna! You have to imagine this.

The series In the original “La casa de papel”, in the German version “Haus des Geldes” – no matter in which translation, the Spanish series by Álex Pina (54) is enjoying worldwide success as a “Netflix” production. It will be published for the first time in May 2017 on Antena 3, then in December on “Netflix”. The first two seasons are the story of the attack and hostage-taking of the Spanish banknote printing company, the sequels – seasons three to five – of the Spanish central bank. To do this, the “professor” (Álvaro Morte, 46) initially rallied eight accomplices, each with their own special characters and city names. His plan: to get 2.4 billion euros from the print shop – without harming anyone. Things come out differently than planned and the “professor” improvises from his hiding place. The disguise of the crooks triggered a hype, Dalí masks and red overalls were temporarily sold out around the globe. In 2018 the series was awarded an Emmy. The last five episodes of the final season will be broadcast on December 3, 2021. mc

Do you think the series would have been as successful if it weren’t for a Spanish production?

I dont know. I only know that in the Spanish-speaking part of the world, including Central and South America, this series hit like a bomb. People were hungry for such a material. And from then on the avalanche broke out and got bigger and bigger. When I think about it now, I don’t believe in a comparable success if it had been a Hollywood production. In the non-English speaking area we are the most watched series in the world. Insanity. There are no longer any rules or standards as to what works and what doesn’t.

By Mirjana Cvjetkovic