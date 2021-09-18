Saturday, September 18, 2021
Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson: Zoff about bikini photo

As part of a discussion about sexualization in the music scene, Natalie Portman took offense at a magazine cover with Jessica Simpson in a revealing presentation. “I remember seeing Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine when she was a teenager saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while she was wearing a bikini. That confused me. I just didn’t know what that meant to me as a woman or girls should say, “the actress told USA Today.” For them, the hot outfit and the chastity do not go together.




Jessica heard these statements too. The 38-year-old promptly fired back with a long Instagram post. “Natalie Portman, I was very disappointed this morning when I read that I confused you by wearing a bikini in a 1999 photo while I was still a virgin. As public figures, we both know our image is wrong Anyway, I’ve been taught to be myself and to appreciate the different ways women express themselves, that’s why I believed then – and I believe now – that being sexy in a bikini and proud of my body is not to be equated with sex, “wrote the singer and actress.


