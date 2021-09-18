“Mission: Impossible 7”: Corona stress! Does Tom Cruise now also order robots? – Movie theater

Anyone who works with Tom Cruise (58) has to take a lot.

The crew members on the new “Mission: Impossible” film set also had to experience this. The seventh part of the Action series is currently being developed in Great Britain – under the strictest security measures.

Filming has already been interrupted twice due to corona infections; stopping again would be fatal. Which is why Megastar Cruise read the riot act to his colleagues in December when two of them were not so careful about the minimum distance. The leading actor’s freaking out has long been an internet hit.





Tom Cruise highly concentrated during the shooting of “Mission: Impossible 7” in Rome – it is absolutely necessary to wear a mask, actors are only allowed to take them off when the flap fallsPhoto: dpa



The actor has gained more and more influence over the course of the “Mission: Impossible” series. Today he holds all the strings in his hand as a producer – he only leaves the direction to “Jack Reacher” buddy Christopher McQuarrie (52).

On the set, Cruise alias Ethan Hunt still sets the tone. And how: The Corona rules were apparently not yet strict enough for “M: I” boss Cruise. Like the British “Sun” reports, the Hollywood star now even wants to use robots to enforce the measures!









Crazy: Two machines are now supposed to keep order and monitor the employees on the site, a former military base with maximum security. In the event that Cruise cannot keep an eye on everything at all times.

A source on “Sun”: “The robots are sophisticated and more than intimidating. It’s like ‘Terminator’, only they don’t use force. “

Rebellion of the machines on the film set? Tom Cruise can be trusted to do everything, after all, he is even going to space for a film shoot on the ISS this year. The magazine “Slashfilm” doubts whether the “Sun” report is correct. This claims to have heard from a source on the set that there were no robots on site.





Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in the predecessor “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018). Daring stunts can also be expected in the new partPhoto: Photo Credit: Chiabella James



The mood there is said to have been at its lowest point for a long time. After Cruise verbally abused his employees, five crew members had allegedly already resigned. An insider: “Tom is upset. All the delays on this long distance that they had to go in order to be able to continue filming, and then some of them don’t take it as seriously as he does. “

As early as September 2020, Cruise proved that he does not want to compromise. For almost half a billion euros, he rented two cruise ships to safely accommodate his team. Which insane measures will follow? Next up is Dubai.

Because “Impossible” is really nothing in this film.