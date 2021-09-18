Mare of Easttown not a success for HBO despite Kate Winslet

Friday April 16

On Friday evening, The Blacklist on NBC returned after a short break with stable numbers (3.5 million viewers, guide value in the target group between 18 and 49 years: 0.4).

MacGyver 2016 also proved stability at CBS (4.3 million viewers, rating: 0.5). Just like Magnum PI (5.6 million viewers, rating: 0.5). Blue Bloods was even able to gain a little (6.8 million viewers, rating: 0.6, + 0.1).

The last season of Van Helsing started on the cable broadcaster Syfy and was roughly on par with the previous finale in December 2019 (304,000 viewers, rating: 0.1).

On Saturday evening there were no noteworthy series novelties on US television …

Sunday April 18th

On Sunday evening, The Rookie was able to gain an initial quota at ABC (3.8 million viewers, rating: 0.5, + 0.1).

At NBC, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist at least held the rating (1.2 million viewers, rating: 0.3). Good Girls gained slightly (1.5 million viewers, rating: 0.4, + 0.1).









At FOX, Bless the Harts remained unchanged again (939,000 viewers, rating: 0.3). The Simpsons as well (1.3 million viewers, rating: 0.4). The Great North lost slightly (938,000 viewers, rating: 0.3, – 0.1). Bob’s Burgers, on the other hand, remained stable (1.1 million viewers, rating: 0.4). Just like Family Guy (1.2 million viewers, rating: 0.5).

Batwoman finally won again at The CW (561,000 viewers, rating: 0.2, + 0.1). Meanwhile, Charmed persisted (431,000 viewers, rating: 0.1).

The Nevers remained weak on cable broadcaster HBO after the disappointing premiere the previous week (561,000 viewers, rating: 0.1). The new thriller Mare of Easttown couldn’t really take off either (600,000 viewers, rating: 0.1). For comparison: Sharp Objects, a series with similar parameters on paper, started three years ago with a rating of 0.5. Whereby it certainly also plays into the fact that streaming has become even bigger in the meantime. In fact, the broadcaster also claims that the number of views online is significantly better than the rate on linear television …

At Showtime, City on a Hill freed itself from the zero swamp (372,000 viewers, rating: 0.1, + 0.1).

Fear the Walking Dead lost at AMC and thus continues the decline of the once so successful zombie franchise (1.1 million viewers, rating: 0.2, – 0.1).

When Calls the Heart also fell slightly on the Hallmark Channel (2.6 million viewers, rating: 0.2, – 0.1).