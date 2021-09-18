Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Now it’s getting really dirty! – People

In May 2016, the short and turbulent marriage of Amber Heard (32) and Johnny Depp (55) was divorced – but the War of the Roses is far from over. Heard publicly claimed at the time that Depp abused her and threw a cell phone in her face. The actor suffered serious image damage as a result, even losing his parade role as Jack Sparrow in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, while Heard’s career was improving.

Depp has now gone to court and is currently demanding $ 50 million in damages from his ex-wife.

The “Daily Mail” was able to take a look at the court documents and unearthed the dirty details: Depp presented new witnesses who did not want to see Heard’s facial injuries. He also claims that the actress herself was violent.

In the papers, Depp describes his ex-wife as a perpetrator and a fraud – the allegations were a “subtle attempt at deception”. His lawyers stated, “Mr. Depp never molested Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him in 2016 were false. You were part of an elaborate hoax to promote Ms. Heard and advance her career. “

According to his lawyers, Depp lost film roles in Hollywood. Directors who cast him were publicly invited to cast his roles.









In addition, the time of her article in the “Washington Post” fell conspicuously at the same time as she was promoting her new film. In it, Heard stated that he was writing from the perspective of a public figure who has been a victim of domestic abuse. She claimed that she has “stripped of the full force of our culture’s wrath for a woman who speaks out against sexual violence.”

Depp even introduces new witnesses in the documents employed at the Eastern Columbia apartment complex, where Depp and Heard shared their penthouse. Allegedly there is “shocking evidence” against Heard, said Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman. The employees claim that there were no injuries on Amber’s face the day after the alleged incident. Days later, she appeared in the courtroom with bruises.

A concierge also testified that Elon Musk (47) was said to have been visiting Heard’s apartment at night and that Heard Depp was said to have cheated on him. Musk’s lawyers denied this.

Depp goes even further: Heard was allegedly violent himself – he had to have the middle finger of his right hand sewn back on after she threw a vodka bottle at him.

Heard’s legal advisors have meanwhile announced that they will take action against the lawsuit. “This silly act is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. But she will not be silent. ”

► Victims of domestic violence can find help at the “White Ring” – on the free victim hotline on 116 006 or through online counseling.