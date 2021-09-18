Cameron Diaz: She speaks plainly about her marriage and baby plans

Cameron Diaz has been married to musician Benji Madden for over a year. In an interview with “You”, she now speaks more openly than ever about weddings, marriage and baby plans

In January 2015 they gave up Cameron Diaz, 43, and Benji Madden, 37, the yes-word. Only 17 days after Benji asked for her hand and after seven months of relationship, the two happily walked in front of the altar. Since then, the rumor mill has been seething inexorably and there is speculation about whether and when the two will finally have a baby. Now the actress has finally commented on the rumors in an interview and speaks openly about her marriage like never before.

“Apparently I was missing something before”



“I got to know a part of myself that I never knew existed. I now understand that something is building up within you. We learned so much about marriage in our first year and the connection we make. I didn’t think it was something that changes anything, but now I understand. Apparently I was missing something before. “, The 43-year-old revealed in an interview with” You “. Although she was previously known for not feeling much pressure when it comes to getting married, she now seems to be very happy with her spontaneous decision .









And the baby plans? – “Never say Never”



The also expresses itself on family planning “Three angels for Charlie”-Actress openly in an interview. “I don’t know what will happen to me in my life and that is the nice thing about it: getting married is the perfect example of this. (…) I always say to myself” Never say never “. I think when you get older you know Now I have a lot more to offer a child than I did when I was 25. You make decisions, you take a path for the future, but you never know where it will end, I’m not in control, I’m here for the ride . “

Rare photo of Benji + Cameron After the birth of their daughter, they are looking for a house



24 images

Seems like Cameron doesn’t want to put too much pressure on himself. Nevertheless, we can still be curious whether a Diaz Madden baby will soon be on the way.

cra

Gala