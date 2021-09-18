Britney Spears: Sons are bigger than you now

Hiking excursion with the family

We rarely see Britney Spears (39) in a photo together with her two sons Sean Preston Federline (15) and Jayden Federline (14). Good news: a 10 week old photo of the trio has now been posted on a fan page. Hiking with the family – how nice! But one thing amazes the fans! Her teenage sons are already towering over the singer – as we show in the video.

Britney posts another photo

“Oh my god! You have grown so big.”, Wrote a fan about the cute family photo with their sons. Another commented: “I love this photo. Britney with her boys!”

By the way, Britney didn’t actually post this photo herself, it was a fan. We suspect: It was taken 10 weeks ago while hiking in the gorge, because: At the same time, Britney had a photo of herself in the same outfit, in the same surroundings on hers I posted my own Instagram channel and wrote: Yes … that’s me on my waterfall hiking tour on a pipeline. PS Please don’t copy, folks! “Your friend Sam Ashgari was also there.

Guardianship process continues

The fans are particularly happy about the family photo because Britney has struggled with a lot in recent years. Against the guardianship of her father and for the fact that she is allowed to have her sons with her or at least see them. According to her father, due to her mental state since her nervous breakdown in 2007, she has not been able to take care of herself and certainly not for her sons. In November 2020, she lost the trial. But a few weeks ago the New York Times said: “The legal battle over who should have control of Britney Spears’ finances and personal life is due to return to the courtroom later this week.”







When it comes to the sweet mom and son photo, Britney seems to be doing well with her kids: Three beaming faces smile into the camera. The fans are really happy about that: “She was allowed to see her children? So cute!”

Disclosure document causes a stir

A few weeks ago the “New York Times” documentary “Framing Britney Spears” caused a lot of excitement. The investigative documentary reveals both the legal challenges Britney has had to face for 13 years and the problems the singer had as a young adult in show business. Meanwhile, many celebs and fans are of the opinion that Britney is actually being deprived of her rights. The singer herself, who has been taking legal action against her father’s guardianship since last fall, has already commented personally: “Remember: No matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the person who really lives behind the camera. “

Sam Ashgari: “I think Jamie Spears is an absolute asshole.”

By the way, her two sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline come from Britney’s relationship with her ex, dancer Kevin Federline. The couple was married from 2004 to 2007. According to insiders, he is probably not worried about the well-being of his sons. On the contrary: He supports Britney, as Federline’s lawyer confirms in a statement: “Both parties are working well on the custody exchange.”