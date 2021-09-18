Bitcoin sideways, price losses in Dogecoin and Polkadot

With a trading volume of $ 127 billion in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is $ 2,250 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by -2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



In a sideways movement, the Bitcoin price remained stuck at 0.51 percent. It is currently trading at $ 48,444.00. Satisfied the market, trusting the fear-and-greed index is current indifference.

Market Cap: $ 910.9 billion (+ 0.58%)

24h trading volume: $ 28,328 million (-6.83%)

24h High: $ 48,476.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price could not maintain its level and slipped by over 2.63 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 3,490.59.

Market Cap: $ 411.16 billion (-2.24%)

24h trading volume: 18,520 million US dollars (+ 1.14%)

24-Hour High: $ 3,592.70

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano price moved sideways by just -1.79 percent over the past 24 hours. The rate is currently at $ 2.40.

Market Cap: $ 77.01 billion (-1.36%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,127 million (-25.55%)

24h high: $ 2.44

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.09 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.84 billion (+ 0.2%)

24h trading volume: $ 56,067 million (-13.05%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -1.33 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 417.34.

Market Cap: $ 64.57 billion (-1.09%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,362 million (-14.93%)

24h high: $ 423.61

24h low: US dollars

XRP



Hardly anything changed with the XRP rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.48 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.08 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 50.56 billion (-1.37%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,340 million (-0.54%)

24h high: $ 1.10

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana rate changed by only -1.28 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 147.28 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 43.79 billion (-0.95%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,656 million (+ 45.79%)

24h high: $ 149.78

24-hour low: US dollars

Polkadot



Slight sales caused the polkadot price to drop 6.25 percent in the past 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 34.55.

Market Cap: $ 35.65 billion (-6.12%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,719 million (-0.09%)

24h high: $ 36.90

24-hour low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin price has fallen by 3.44 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 0.24.

Market Cap: $ 32.12 billion (-2.95%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 1,701 million (+ 81.07%)

24h high: $ 0.26

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



With a change of 0.19 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 29.5 billion (+ 0.66%)

24h trading volume: 2.289 million US dollars (-5.25%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

ECOMI course : $ 0.01 ( 18.74 %)

: $ 0.01 ( %) IOTA course : $ 1.70 ( 11.83 %)

: $ 1.70 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 72.86 ( 11.59 %)

: $ 72.86 ( %) LEO token course : $ 3.15 ( 4.49 %)

: $ 3.15 ( %) EOS course: $ 5.25 ( 3.48 %)

Flop 5

Tezos course : $ 6.25 ( -7.59 %)

: $ 6.25 ( %) Shiba Inu course : <$ 0.01 ( -8.98 %)

: <$ 0.01 ( %) Synthetix Network Token Course : $ 13.12 ( -9.19 %)

: $ 13.12 ( %) TRON course : $ 0.11 ( -9.45 %)

: $ 0.11 ( %) Sushi class: $ 12.86 ( -12.65 %)

