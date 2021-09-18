Bitcoin sideways, price losses in Dogecoin and Polkadot

With a trading volume of $ 127 billion in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is $ 2,250 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by -2 percent.
This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Bitcoin
In a sideways movement, the Bitcoin price remained stuck at 0.51 percent. It is currently trading at $ 48,444.00. Satisfied the market, trusting the fear-and-greed index is current indifference.
- Market Cap: $ 910.9 billion (+ 0.58%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 28,328 million (-6.83%)
- 24h High: $ 48,476.00
- 24h low: US dollars
Ethereum
The Ethereum price could not maintain its level and slipped by over 2.63 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 3,490.59.
- Market Cap: $ 411.16 billion (-2.24%)
- 24h trading volume: 18,520 million US dollars (+ 1.14%)
- 24-Hour High: $ 3,592.70
- 24h low: US dollars
Cardano
The Cardano price moved sideways by just -1.79 percent over the past 24 hours. The rate is currently at $ 2.40.
- Market Cap: $ 77.01 billion (-1.36%)
- 24h trading volume: US $ 2,127 million (-25.55%)
- 24h high: $ 2.44
- 24h low: US dollars
Tether
The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.09 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 69.84 billion (+ 0.2%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 56,067 million (-13.05%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24h low: US dollars
Binance Coin
The Binance Coin course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -1.33 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 417.34.
- Market Cap: $ 64.57 billion (-1.09%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,362 million (-14.93%)
- 24h high: $ 423.61
- 24h low: US dollars
XRP
Hardly anything changed with the XRP rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.48 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.08 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 50.56 billion (-1.37%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 3,340 million (-0.54%)
- 24h high: $ 1.10
- 24h low: US dollars
Solana
The Solana rate changed by only -1.28 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 147.28 US dollars.
- Market Cap: $ 43.79 billion (-0.95%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 4,656 million (+ 45.79%)
- 24h high: $ 149.78
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Polkadot
Slight sales caused the polkadot price to drop 6.25 percent in the past 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 34.55.
- Market Cap: $ 35.65 billion (-6.12%)
- 24h trading volume: $ 1,719 million (-0.09%)
- 24h high: $ 36.90
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Dogecoin
The Dogecoin price has fallen by 3.44 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 0.24.
- Market Cap: $ 32.12 billion (-2.95%)
- 24-hour trading volume: $ 1,701 million (+ 81.07%)
- 24h high: $ 0.26
- 24h low: US dollars
USD Coin
With a change of 0.19 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.
- Market Cap: $ 29.5 billion (+ 0.66%)
- 24h trading volume: 2.289 million US dollars (-5.25%)
- 24h high: $ 1.01
- 24-hour low: US dollars
Top 5
- ECOMI course: $ 0.01 (18.74 %)
- IOTA course: $ 1.70 (11.83 %)
- Avalanche course: $ 72.86 (11.59 %)
- LEO token course: $ 3.15 (4.49 %)
- EOS course: $ 5.25 (3.48 %)
Flop 5
- Tezos course: $ 6.25 (-7.59 %)
- Shiba Inu course: <$ 0.01 (-8.98 %)
- Synthetix Network Token Course: $ 13.12 (-9.19 %)
- TRON course: $ 0.11 (-9.45 %)
- Sushi class: $ 12.86 (-12.65 %)
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 18, 2021 at 7:02 am.