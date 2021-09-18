Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin sideways, price losses in Dogecoin and Polkadot
News

Bitcoin sideways, price losses in Dogecoin and Polkadot

By Hasan Sheikh
0
83




With a trading volume of $ 127 billion in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is $ 2,250 billion. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. On average, the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies changed by -2 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


In a sideways movement, the Bitcoin price remained stuck at 0.51 percent. It is currently trading at $ 48,444.00. Satisfied the market, trusting the fear-and-greed index is current indifference.

  • Market Cap: $ 910.9 billion (+ 0.58%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 28,328 million (-6.83%)
  • 24h High: $ 48,476.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price could not maintain its level and slipped by over 2.63 percent. The price of Ethereum is currently $ 3,490.59.

  • Market Cap: $ 411.16 billion (-2.24%)
  • 24h trading volume: 18,520 million US dollars (+ 1.14%)
  • 24-Hour High: $ 3,592.70
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano price moved sideways by just -1.79 percent over the past 24 hours. The rate is currently at $ 2.40.

  • Market Cap: $ 77.01 billion (-1.36%)
  • 24h trading volume: US $ 2,127 million (-25.55%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.44
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.09 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.84 billion (+ 0.2%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 56,067 million (-13.05%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


The Binance Coin course stepped on the spot. The course changed by just -1.33 percent. Binance Coin is trading at $ 417.34.

  • Market Cap: $ 64.57 billion (-1.09%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,362 million (-14.93%)
  • 24h high: $ 423.61
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


Hardly anything changed with the XRP rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.48 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.08 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 50.56 billion (-1.37%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 3,340 million (-0.54%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.10
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana


The Solana rate changed by only -1.28 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 147.28 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 43.79 billion (-0.95%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 4,656 million (+ 45.79%)
  • 24h high: $ 149.78
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot


Slight sales caused the polkadot price to drop 6.25 percent in the past 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 34.55.

  • Market Cap: $ 35.65 billion (-6.12%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,719 million (-0.09%)
  • 24h high: $ 36.90
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin price has fallen by 3.44 percent since yesterday. The current rate is $ 0.24.

  • Market Cap: $ 32.12 billion (-2.95%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 1,701 million (+ 81.07%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.26
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin


With a change of 0.19 percent, the USD coin price redefines the word sideways. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 29.5 billion (+ 0.66%)
  • 24h trading volume: 2.289 million US dollars (-5.25%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Top 5

  • ECOMI course: $ 0.01 (18.74 %)
  • IOTA course: $ 1.70 (11.83 %)
  • Avalanche course: $ 72.86 (11.59 %)
  • LEO token course: $ 3.15 (4.49 %)
  • EOS course: $ 5.25 (3.48 %)

Flop 5

  • Tezos course: $ 6.25 (-7.59 %)
  • Shiba Inu course: <$ 0.01 (-8.98 %)
  • Synthetix Network Token Course: $ 13.12 (-9.19 %)
  • TRON course: $ 0.11 (-9.45 %)
  • Sushi class: $ 12.86 (-12.65 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 18, 2021 at 7:02 am.


Previous articleRihanna: “Savage X Fenty” Show with Travis Scott, Rosalía & Co.
Next articleBlack Swan – Natalie Portman thought she was making a docudrama
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv