Saturday, September 18, 2021
Being a mother brings a change of heart: Katy Perry fights against her shopping addiction

By Arjun Sethi
Saturday 30th January 2021

Being a mother brings a change of heart
Katy Perry is fighting her shopping addiction

Ever since Katy Perry became a mother, she seems to have felt a new responsibility towards the planet. The singer confesses her years of shopping addiction on Instagram. But she vows to get better – for the sake of her little daughter’s life.

The birth of daughter Daisy Dove turned Katy Perry’s life upside down. Now the singer begins to question her own behavior. Starting with her shopping addiction, as she said in a live video on Instagram. “I used to be so addicted to shopping,” the Daily Mail quoted the 36-year-old. She wants to work on that now.




Perry “became aware of how wasteful I was as a consumer with clothes”. In the future, she therefore wants to curb her passion for fashion a little and shift down a gear. “I swore to myself that I would not buy so much in my private life. I just want to buy out of necessity,” said the singer. For the sake of both the environment and your daughter.

“Clothing is in the top five most polluting things for our planet,” Perry said of her decision. The 36-year-old no longer wants to “be part of it”. Especially not now that she knew that Daisy Dove “will grow up” in this world. The girl was born in August 2020. Her father is actor Orlando Bloom, with whom Perry has been dating since 2016 and engaged since 2019.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
