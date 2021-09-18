Actor Chris Hemsworth proudly shares his son’s homework assignment

Chris Hemsworth regularly shares snapshots from his family life on Instagram. His children are more important to the Hollywood star than his career.

He’s a fantastic actor, handsome and loves his family: Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) seems to have done pretty well in life. The native Australian lives in Byron Bay with his wife Elsa Pataki and their three children. The children also go to school there: daughter India Rose, 8, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 6.

They now had to do a small writing task in their English class: for the teacher, they had to record in a “big write” who her very special friend was. Tristan’s version was only two sentences long, but made his father so proud that he shared it on Instagram. “My special friend is dad” can be read in neat children’s handwriting on lined paper. “We go to the pool together. It makes me happy when we are together.”

The teacher also seemed touched by this statement. “Well done, Tristan!” She wrote under the assignment. And Chris Hemsworth should be happy that he always made time for his family despite his demanding job. In an interview with “GQ” in 2018, he confessed that he sometimes felt bad because of it. “There were times when I thought, ‘Wow, because my children are more important to me than my work, some of my roles have suffered as a result.’ There are sure to be some films that I could have invested more energy in. But I thought: ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids!’ “

Again and again he shares snapshots from his family life on the Australian coast on Instagram. Whether he’s teaching the kids to surf, camping with them, or romping around the house, it’s obvious that the 37-year-old is enjoying family life. But it doesn’t seem to harm his Hollywood career in any way that Hemsworth sets such clear priorities.

