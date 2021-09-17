What does … | Closing Bell What does

Theresa May is now sitting on the back benches in the House of Commons, but still takes the floor from time to time.

On the island, she likes to wear flashy pumps – on vacation, often in Zermatt, she tends to wear hiking shoes: Theresa May, retired British Prime Minister for a good two years. D., now has more time for Switzerland, purely touristic, far away from any politics. Lady May (soon 65) and her husband Sir Philip – the honor of the crown has been shown to the former first married couple in British politics with the nobility – have spent their holidays in the local mountains for years, which of course makes them particularly likeable.

In one of her first interviews after saying goodbye to 10 Downing Street in July 2019, May said she was never going to write memoirs, nor had she kept a diary. She would much rather write a thriller inspired by the first ascent of the Matterhorn by her compatriot Edward Whymper in 1865 or by the tragic fall of four of the seven men from Whymper’s rope team. The criminal investigation could not substantiate the suspicion that Whymper had cut the rope.

It is obvious that the Tories’ rope teams are not always reliable and that intriguers can insidiously cut a leash. May, who had replaced David Cameron in July 2016 after voting in the Brexit referendum, ultimately failed because of the extremely tricky and momentous separation of the United Kingdom from the European Union in terms of foreign, domestic and party politics; she did not get her deals with Brussels through in parliament, and party friends like Boris Johnson were and are, well, limitedly loyal and not really friends.









May is not dependent on the MP fee of around £ 82,000, because otherwise she earns a multiple: She gives diligent speeches – appearances in Zurich, Atlanta, Dubai or San Antonio are guaranteed – and collects six-figure fees for this. Their predecessors Cameron, Blair and Brown, Tory and Labor veterans, do the same. In addition, Philip May will hardly be sparse as an investment manager at the American financial group Capital Group.

The two, who have no children, live in the old English idyll of Sonning, in May’s constituency. Apparently a preferred residential area: Hollywood star George Clooney has a place to stay there, as does the meanwhile quiet, but otherwise anything but needy rock musicians Jon Lord (Deep Purple), Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) and Ric Lee (Ten Years After). May, daughter of an Anglican minister, regularly attends services in the village church of St. Andrew’s. She likes “very British” cricket, which is inexplicable for continental Europeans, and she boasts of owning many cookbooks – what Theresa May creates from them at home eludes the potentially blasphemous continental judgment.

May recently sharply criticized the Western debacle in Afghanistan in the House of Commons. In general, it is not the case that her successor can always count on May’s vote, on the contrary; there are too many bills open. After all, May has a resolute supporter in Defense Minister Ben Wallace: He warmly recommends her as the successor to Jens Stoltenberg, who will step up as Secretary General of NATO in a year’s time.