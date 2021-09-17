Cardi B frustrated: We rappers are never good enough. And what about the men?

US superstar Cardi B is annoyed that female rappers always have to do more than their male colleagues.

The “WAP” musician is more than fed up with the double standards. On Twitter, she gives free rein to her frustration at constantly striving for impossible standards.









Male rappers have it easier

“Female rappers have to work their butts for performances, great sets, hours of make-up, pressure from the public, looking perfect, making great music, and yet they are the least respected. You are never good enough. What’s new? ”The musician writes on her account. In addition, she shared the contribution of a user who was excited about the very topic and criticized that male rappers would only give the “absolute minimum” and still hardly attract criticism.

Cardi B wants to advance acting career

When it comes to hard work, Cardi B can’t fool you so quickly. In addition to her music career, she is also working to gain a foothold in the film industry.

After a role in “Hustlers” alongside Jennifer Lopez, the artist landed a part in the ninth “Fast & Furious” strip, which will be released in mid-July. In it she plays the role of Leysa, an old friend of Dom (Vin Diesel).