This is how Angelina Jolie got fit for her role as Lara Croft

Angelina Jolie stood in front of a camera for the first time at the age of five, when she shot the comedy "Two in the Ink" with her father. Several films later, she gained international fame with her iconic role as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.











At the center of the action film, which was released exactly 20 years ago, is the grave robber Lara Croft, who sets out on an adventurous search for the legendary Pandora's box. In addition to the sexy outfits and spectacular stunts, one thing in particular was remembered: Angelina Jolie's dreambody.









Fit and strong: Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft

In contrast to many action heroes of today, this one was not characterized by tight six-packs and biceps, but by slightly defined muscles that left enough room for Jolie’s sensual curves. It is not for nothing that the figure of Lara Croft was considered the epitome of sex appeal. We reveal how the then 26-year-old prepared for the role of the attractive computer game heroine.

For her role as Lara Croft, Angelina Jolie had to build her stamina for various sports and action stunts. She was trained in various disciplines for a total of eight months: these ranged from kickboxing, diving, bungee ballet to military weapon training in order to increase her endurance and strength. She also practiced yoga to relax her body and define the muscles.

Angelina Jolie relied on a healthy diet with a focus on foods rich in protein and fiber. In order to prepare the body for the intensive sports units and to build up muscles, the body had to be supplied with sufficient proteins and carbohydrates. Soy milk, steamed vegetables and lean meat were on the menu, which was supplemented with vitamins. Sugar, caffeine and alcohol were taboo.

Even if we are not training for an action role for once, we can learn a lot from Angelina Jolie’s fitness routine! Because in order to stay motivated, it makes sense to try out many different sports – preferably a mixture of strength and endurance sports. Because only when a sport is really fun do you stay on the ball consistently.