So she hid her pregnancy

In the new Disney musical “Into the Woods”, Emily Blunt plays a baker’s wife who simply cannot get pregnant. Actually the perfect role for the charming British woman. If it weren’t for the baby bump …

Once upon a time … How else would a modern fairy tale begin that unites the stories of Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, Rapunzel, Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk? Just! And that’s why the new Disney movie “Into the Woods” starts exactly like that.

But it is not the fairytale heroes of our childhood that this new edition of the Steven Sondheim musical from 1987 is about. The focus of the plot is on the baker (James Corden) and his charming wife (Emily Blunt). Their dearest wish for a child has remained unfulfilled for years because they are cursed. Only when they break the spell of the wicked witch (Meryl Streep) do they ever have the chance to become parents.

The newest news

Emily Blunt is hiding a sweet secret

What is special about the filming of “Into the Woods”: Emily Blunt was pregnant at the time and plays a woman who cannot have children. We asked the actress herself in London how that worked. The Hollywood beauty talked to us about being a mom, fairy tales and her musical career.

Read too

gofeminine: Pregnant on set – wasn’t that difficult?

Emily Blunt: Oh yeah! But less for me than for the costume designers! We tried to hide it as best we could. In the film I always hold objects of some kind in front of my stomach, and there are a lot of shots from chest height. And honestly? The baker’s wife was probably one of the few roles I was allowed to play as a pregnant woman. You could always say that I simply exaggerated with the sweet pastries. I would certainly not have been able to act as a hot seductress with a baby bump!









Your baby daughter Hazel was born in February. How did that change your life?

It’s just magical! Becoming a mother does something to yourself, it changes you. My little daughter is turning my entire life upside down. I work less now and choose my roles very carefully. The right film really has to come for me to decide to be apart from her for days.

And has there been another movie like this since Hazel was born?

After “Into the Woods” I made another film: “Sicario”. A dark thriller about the drug war in which I play an FBI agent. Since September I haven’t been in front of the camera, because now I just want to enjoy the time with my little one!

Let’s get to your singing talent: In the musical ‘Into the Woods’ you sing all the songs yourself. Was that your first attempt as a singer?

Definitely my first experience of this kind. When I was 16 at school, I once took part in a musical and even then I enjoyed singing – but not necessarily in front of other people! I’ve always found that scary!

And yet you are now singing to an audience of millions. How did you prepare for the role?

I’ve taken singing lessons en masse. For months, three times a week and then again with the other actors. So it wasn’t as easy as it looks.

Years ago you stood in front of the camera with Meryl Streep for “The Devil Wears Prada”. How was it working with her again?

Great! That word is used far too often and for all sorts of things today, but it’s just great! What she does and how she interacts with the other people on set is really inspiring. She combines her successful career with her family. We would all like her expressiveness and talent.

“Into the Woods” is a modern fairy tale. Are such stories still relevant today?

I think it all depends on the fairy tale. If you tell children that you can get through life unscathed and fearless, that’s just not right. I like the old classics, at least they’re honest. There are dangers out there and I think fairy tales were made to be a warning to children. In “Into the Woods” we show what happens after the “happy ending”. That not everything is just plain sunshine.

Is correct! After about halfway through, the film takes a surprising turn. And only then does the moral of the story come …

Exactly! And that is particularly important. Because the main message of this modern fairy tale is: “You are not alone. Nobody is alone.” This is especially important for children to hear: Life is sometimes tough and you have to go through difficult times. But there will always be someone who understands you and holds your hand. You are never alone!

NEWS

LETTERS News, tips and trends … we have many exciting topics for you!

‘Into the Woods’ will hit theaters on February 19, 2015.