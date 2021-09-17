She reveals the due date of baby number 2

On September 8th, Kylie Jenner shared the happy news of her second pregnancy with the world, but now the entrepreneur is said to have accidentally revealed when her due date will be …

Are you looking for the best Amazon deals? We have found them for you and reveal which favorites you cannot miss! 🛍

The Kardashian / Jenners always live in public eye. We have noticed in several examples that Kourtney, Kendall, Khloé & Co. are good at keeping things quiet: Be it the separation of Kim and Kanye, which was only recently announced, rumors of cheating or a pregnancy, such as that of Kylie in 2017. When it comes to baby number 2, however, the multi-billion dollar entrepreneur takes a different approach. Travis Scott’s girlfriend announced on September 8th that she and the rapper would become parents for the second time. Since the bombshell news broke, Kylie has proudly shown herself with a baby ball – for example last week in New York – and can be photographed in stylish outfits. Kylie also reveals some news in the business sector. The beauty queen will soon be launching her own swimwear brand “Kylie Swim” and is currently showing up more and more on Instagram. Attentive fans (and us, of course) fell for it a little detail on, with which the reality star could now possibly have revealed the due date of his second child …









These are the best daily Amazon offers:

Kylie Jenner: Does this detail reveal when your baby will be born?

Months before the official announcement die-hard Kylie Jenner fans speculated about a possible pregnancy the youngest Kardashian sister. At the beginning of September, the latter finally confirmed the rumors via Instagram and made the news public. The entrepreneur has not yet disclosed further details such as the gender or the name of her unborn baby – deliberately! Yesterday, the (soon) mother of two appeared on Instagram with daughter Stormi and spoke in the stories about the launch of her first swimwear brand. While most eyes may have been on the sugar-sweet mom-daughter relationship, fans took a closer look at Kylie’s accessory choice. Namely, Travis’s girlfriend wore Scott a gold chain with the words “2018” and “2022”. In other words: The year in which Stormi was born and possibly the due date of baby number 2. Did Kylie tell us more than she really wanted? We will keep you up to date!

You might also be interested in these star articles: