Separation from Darren Aronofsky: Jennifer Lawrence is single again

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky will go their separate ways in the future. The actress and director were a couple for around a year.

Jennifer Lawrence is single again after a year

After about a year, the two ended their relationship, she learned German press agency in New York on Wednesday from reliable source. Several US media had previously reported on it. The couple had always held back as much as possible from the public.

Aronofsky had previously been in a relationship with actress Rachel Weisz for almost ten years, and they have son Henry (10) together.









Director Aronofsky and Oscar winner Lawrence were after shooting the psychological thriller “Mother!” came together in which she played the main role. However, the film was extremely badly received by the audience and was even booed violently at the Venice Film Festival.

Darren Aronofsky had previously directed the ballet psychodrama “Black Swan”, for which Natalie Portman was awarded an Oscar for best actress. Lawrence was best known for the Hunger Games series and won an Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings. dpa