Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsSat.1 shows sci-fi classics for the 25th anniversary
News

Sat.1 shows sci-fi classics for the 25th anniversary

By Sonia Gupta
0
53




On the weekend, Sat.1 is honoring the 25th anniversary of the science fiction classic “Independence Day” with Will Smith.

It was the blockbuster of 1996: “Independence Day” with Hollywood star Will Smith in the lead role celebrates its premiere on July 3rd in the USA and becomes an absolute sci-fi classic. Smith is celebrating the 25th anniversary on his Instagram channel with pictures from the set, the premiere party and the movie poster and comments with the words “25 years ago? Wow”. Sat.1 pays tribute to the cult film with a little delay and shows “Independence Day” on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 10:15 p.m. – exactly 25 years after the start of Germany. This is followed by “The Original Making Of” and “The Will Smith Story”.




The spectacular alien apocalypse catapulted the then 40-year-old Swabian Roland Emmerich to the top of filmmakers. In his blockbuster, aliens land in the United States shortly before Independence Day, on July 4th, blow up the White House and devastate the entire country. With spectacular special effects, Will Smith, as a naval pilot, hits Captain Steven Hiller in a counterstrike. The successful blockbuster grossed more than 817 million US dollars worldwide and won the 1997 Oscar for best special effects.

Source: Sat.1



Previous articleShe reveals the due date of baby number 2
Next articleEthereum course currently below $ 3,500 – that’s what matters now
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv