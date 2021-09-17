Sat.1 shows sci-fi classics for the 25th anniversary

On the weekend, Sat.1 is honoring the 25th anniversary of the science fiction classic “Independence Day” with Will Smith.

It was the blockbuster of 1996: “Independence Day” with Hollywood star Will Smith in the lead role celebrates its premiere on July 3rd in the USA and becomes an absolute sci-fi classic. Smith is celebrating the 25th anniversary on his Instagram channel with pictures from the set, the premiere party and the movie poster and comments with the words “25 years ago? Wow”. Sat.1 pays tribute to the cult film with a little delay and shows “Independence Day” on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 10:15 p.m. – exactly 25 years after the start of Germany. This is followed by “The Original Making Of” and “The Will Smith Story”.









The spectacular alien apocalypse catapulted the then 40-year-old Swabian Roland Emmerich to the top of filmmakers. In his blockbuster, aliens land in the United States shortly before Independence Day, on July 4th, blow up the White House and devastate the entire country. With spectacular special effects, Will Smith, as a naval pilot, hits Captain Steven Hiller in a counterstrike. The successful blockbuster grossed more than 817 million US dollars worldwide and won the 1997 Oscar for best special effects.

Source: Sat.1