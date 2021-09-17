People: Celebrity Birthday November 12, 2019: Ryan Gosling

From “La La Land” to the moon: In recent years Ryan Gosling has enjoyed great success with a musical and a sci-fi drama. Today is the actor’s birthday.

He is one of Hollywood’s box office magnets: Golden Globe winner Ryan Gosling was in front of the camera for the Disney channel as a child. The Canadian actor has long been a favorite with critics and audiences and has appeared in comedies, action films and demanding dramas.

Gosling, who celebrates his 38th birthday today, had his breakthrough in a love drama, his greatest success with a musical. His latest role has catapulted him to the very top: In “Aufbruch zum Mond” he plays space pioneer Neil Armstrong, who in July 1969 was the first person to step on the moon.

Ryan Thomas Gosling landed on earth on November 12, 1980 in London, in the Canadian state of Ontario. His father, a representative, and his mother, a secretary, separated when he was twelve years old. He and his sister Mandi grew up with his mother. He describes his school days as difficult and he was bullied and mistreated by his classmates.

The lonely years ended in 1993: Gosling became part of the Mickey Mouse Club, along with other future celebrities such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. To do this, he moved to Florida and temporarily lived with his young colleague Timberlake. He still feels a connection with the singer today, says Gosling.









In 1995 the show was canceled and young Ryan had to return to Canada. But it was already clear to him: He wanted to be an actor. And so, when he was 17, he moved to Los Angeles. He quickly found work, including as “Teen Herkules” in the series of the same name. He was first noticed in 2001 in his role as Danny Balint in the gripping drama “Inside a Skinhead”. For the embodiment of a neo-Nazi Jew, he received a lot of critical praise.

The breakthrough with the audience came a few years later in the heartbreak drama “Like a Single Day”, a novel adaptation by the successful author Nicholas Sparks. Young actor Gosling thus advanced to become a sex symbol. Films like the noir drama “Blue Valentine”, the light romantic comedy “Crazy Stupid Love” and the musical “La La Land” followed. He received a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the pianist Sebastian.

The smart Canadian also showed a good hand in matters of love and never had to look far: After a relationship with Sandra Bullock, his co-star from “Murder According to Plan”, he was with his Canadian colleague Rachel McAdams. During the filming of “Like a single day” it had sparked with them. He found his family happiness with the US actress Eva Mendes, whom he met in 2011 while filming “Beyond the Pines”. He has two daughters with her, and they have been married since 2016.