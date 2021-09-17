Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsNow let's be honest: how often do you shower?
News

Now let’s be honest: how often do you shower?

By Arjun Sethi
0
69




  • 1/11

    Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 38, recently said they don’t wash every day, causing a small wave.

  • 2/11

    Shortly afterwards, Jake Gyllenhaal (40) also described regular showering as unnecessary.

  • 10/11




    At the other end of the spectrum, by the way, is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49). He says he takes a shower up to three times a day.

  • 11/11

    How about you Do you shower every day or is it enough for you once a week? Tell us in the form below!

Some of the stars are pretty sun hedgehogs. There has been a strange movement in Hollywood in the last few months: Several rich, beautiful (and possibly not quite as fragrant) people admitted that they weren’t too particular about personal hygiene.

It all started when Ashton Kutcher (43) and Mila Kunis (38) said on a podcast that they “don’t wash with soap every day”. Shortly afterwards, Jake Gyllenhall (40) told Vanity Fair that he thought regular showering was “unnecessary”. Julia Roberts (53) and Cameron Diaz (49) and other celebrities who suddenly talked about their hygiene apparently see it similarly. We now want to talk to you, dear readers, about it.


Previous articleRobert De Niro: finally give him good roles again!
Next articleVin Diesel flop buried an entire fantasy universe even though the Fast & Furious star gave it all
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv