Now let’s be honest: how often do you shower?

1/11 Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 38, recently said they don’t wash every day, causing a small wave.

2/11 Shortly afterwards, Jake Gyllenhaal (40) also described regular showering as unnecessary.















10/11





At the other end of the spectrum, by the way, is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49). He says he takes a shower up to three times a day.

11/11 How about you Do you shower every day or is it enough for you once a week? Tell us in the form below!

Some of the stars are pretty sun hedgehogs. There has been a strange movement in Hollywood in the last few months: Several rich, beautiful (and possibly not quite as fragrant) people admitted that they weren’t too particular about personal hygiene.

It all started when Ashton Kutcher (43) and Mila Kunis (38) said on a podcast that they “don’t wash with soap every day”. Shortly afterwards, Jake Gyllenhall (40) told Vanity Fair that he thought regular showering was “unnecessary”. Julia Roberts (53) and Cameron Diaz (49) and other celebrities who suddenly talked about their hygiene apparently see it similarly. We now want to talk to you, dear readers, about it.

Every day or only when it smells?

Hand on heart: how exactly do you take it with personal hygiene? Do you jump in the shower every day? Or at least when you’re sweaty? Or do you ignore the stink for a few days? Tell us in the voting!

According to experts, it is actually the case that showering too often can be harmful. Especially when the water is too hot. Nevertheless: We all probably know people to whom we would like to give a deodorant for their birthday.

We want to talk to the shower opponents from our community. Do you think showering regularly is overrated? Then tell us in the form below – anonymously if you have to – about your motives!

The four most common shower mistakes Before you go to work or before you go to bed, quickly jump into the shower. This will make you feel clean and satisfied. But your skin is different. Before you go to work or before you go to bed, take a quick hop in the shower. This will make you feel clean and satisfied. But your skin is different. Read on here