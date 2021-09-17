New Opportunities: Cathie Woods ARK wants to buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs | news

Forex in this article

Cathie Wood has long been a proponent of cryptocurrencies. For Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, it issued the extremely bullish forecast that the price could be at $ 500,000 in five years.



She justified her enthusiasm for the digital currency in an interview with “Yahoo Finance Live” with the fact that in her opinion the Bitcoin is “much more than just a store of value or digital gold”. Rather, she thinks it is a new global monetary system, a rule-based one Monetary policy , “which is completely decentralized and therefore not subject to the whims of policy makers”. This means that Bitcoin is even “a hedge against the whims of political decision-makers, especially in emerging countries”.











Canadian ETFs in sight

And of course Wood, who has a reputation for being the “best investor in the world”, wants to benefit from this potential. The investment boutique ARK, run by Cathie Wood, is already involved in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, through which investors can purchase the cryptocurrency in the form of a traditional security without having to buy or store it themselves, as well as in the Coinbase crypto exchange. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is one of the largest crypto funds on the market and, with a weighting of 5.52 percent, is the second largest investment in the $ 5.7 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF.



As “Markets Insider” reports, the cult investor, who is often mentioned in the same breath as star investor Warren Buffett, now wants to give herself additional opportunities for crypto investments. According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the stock exchange prospectus for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has been changed so that the ETF is now also allowed to invest indirectly in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin using “Canada-based exchange-traded funds”.



SEC is hesitant about Bitcoin ETFs

The fact that Cathie Wood is now turning to Canada, where the authorities are more open to crypto assets, should also be related to the reservations that the SEC apparently still has about crypto assets. According to a “Bloomberg” report, at least 14 companies have applied for an ETF from the stock exchange authority that tracks Bitcoin or Bitcoin futures, including Grayscale. So far, however, all applications have been rejected, their processing has been postponed or a decision has not yet been made.



And ARK itself is also currently working on a Bitcoin ETF. The financial product, which is being developed together with the Swiss crypto company 21Shares AG, is to be traded under the name “ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF”. However, it is not foreseeable when – and if at all – this ETF project by Wood in the USA will be successful.

